Neighborhood Council Elections took place on March 26. The election schedule throughout the city of Los Angeles takes place on 12 different regional timelines over a six month schedule. The Westside falls in Region 11. Unofficial election results were released on March 31 and certified results were released on April 10.
Del Rey Neighborhood Council
• President: Ravi Sankaran
• Vice-President: Jeremy Schonwald
• Secretary: Sara Siegal
• Outreach Officer: Jillian Hegedus
• Communications Officer: Gunnar Ransom Goodway
• Land Use Officer: Pooja Bhagat
• Area A Director: Bruce Friedman
• Area B Director: Paul Thornley
• Area C Director: Rashel Mereness
• Area D Director: Tracey Manon
• Area E Director: Quenton Richards
• Area F Director: Jessica “Jeffrey” Tropp
• Area G Director: Maria del Carmen
Sanchez
• Area H Director: Greg Turquand
Mar Vista Neighborhood Council
• Zone 1 Director: Kelsey Figone
• Zone 2 Director: Martin Rubin
• Zone 3 Director: Andrew Marton
• Zone 4 Director: Jennifer Rafeedie
• Zone 5 Director: Drew Ruesch
• Zone 6 Director: Kevin Wheeler
• Zone 7 Director: Derl Clausen
At Large Directors: Harriet Fischer, April Peterson, Sarah Fisk, Stacey Greenwald, Charlene Samiley, Greg Kopelow, Robin Doyno
Community Director: Carolyn K. Honda
Westchester/Playa Neighborhood Council
• Residential District 1 Director: David Voss
• Residential District 3 Director: Alex Reynolds
• Residential District 5 Director: Matt Lipschutz
• Residential District 7 Director: Lisa Gaines
• Residential District 9 Director: Kevin O’Brian
• Residential District 11 Director: Dennis Miller
• Residential District 13 Director: Brian Lockwood
• Residential District 15 Director: Chip Mallek
At- Large Director Seat 2 and 3: Garret Smith, Steve Donell
Income Real Property Director: Paula Gerez
Religious Director: Jack Hughes
Senior Citizens Director: Debra Huston
Venice Neighborhood Council
• President: Brian Averill
• Vice President: Jim Robb
• Secretary: Tima Bell
• Treasurer: Helen Fallon
• Chair of Land Use and Planning Committee: Michael Jensen
• Communications Officer: Nico Ruderman
• Outreach Officer: Sima Kostovetsky
• Community Interest/Community Officer: Bruno Hernandez
At-Large Community Officers: Alley Mills Bean, Lisa Redmond, Robert Thibodeau, Erica Moore, Clark Brown, Steve Bradbury, Yolanda Gonzalez, Deborach Keaton, Eric Alan Donaldson, Amara Iman Hordt, Chie Lunn, CJ Cole, Soledad Ursua
For more information on the results of the Neighborhood Council Region 11 elections, visit clerk.lacity.gov/clerk-divisions/elections/nc-elections/2023-nc-election-results.