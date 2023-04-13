News Briefs

Sail Jellyfish wash up on Venice Beach
A colony of sail jellyfish began washing up on Venice Beach April 7. Similar to the Japanese man of war, sail jellyfish are not true jellyfish; they exist en masse as a single organism. The sting of sail jellyfish is not serious, meant only to stun planktonic prey and small fish. Beachgoers should still avoid picking the jellyfish up as their sting can still be painful.
It is common for colonies of sail jellyfish to wash up after storms with strong winds, as they are at the mercy of the elements. They often wash up by the hundreds or even thousands. Sail jellyfish are identified as a small, deep blue dish with a tin, semicircular fin that looks like a sail. Some may appear only as white without the blue pigment.
LA County releases new gun prevention plan
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released a four-tiered plan to address gun violence across Los Angeles on April 7. The new plan prioritizes gun safety legislation; social connections and healing services; restraining orders awareness and enforcement; and school safety and services.
The plan recalled the increased frequency of mass shootings in 2022-2023, including the two mass shootings that occurred within two days of each other in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. In the first 11 weeks of 2023, 100 mass shootings took place, according to the report.
The report said the LA County Department of Public Health will prioritize primary prevention designed to “raise children with the support, knowledge and skills required to navigate a stressed and stress-inducing environment safely and with compassion.”
Following primary prevention, they will focus on secondary prevention by addressing systemic inequalities and tertiary prevention by identifying at-risk communities.
CNA ratifies contract with Southern California Hospital
Registered nurses at Southern California Hospital in Culver City voted in favor of a new three-year contract on April 6. The new contract boasts improvements to health and safety language, competitive wage increases of up to 30% throughout the agreement, improved bereavement leave and sick time and increased tuition benefits.
“This is a historic win for the registered nurses and for our patients,” said Cary Hill, a registered nurse in the case management department. “Throughout this devastating pandemic, RNs have been stretched to the limit but maintained our commitment to provide excellent care to our patients. This new contract acknowledges that commitment and recognizes the need to have a workplace that reflects the community we care for to provide the highest quality of care.”
The new agreement will cover workers from April 1 to March 31, 2026.
Bass shares plan to address potholes
Mayor Karen Bass held a press conference on April 6 to address the worsening issue of potholes throughout the city caused by the recent storms. To address the rise in demand for repairing potholes, the LA Bureau of Street Services stated it is trying to hire more workers to help repair the roadways.
According to Michael Cox from the LA Bureau of Street Services, it has received 19,279 requests since December to fix potholes throughout the city. So far, they have repaired 17,132. That number could grow if LA receives more rain in a remarkably wet rainy season.
"City workers are pulling out all the stops, not to just prepare for every pothole that is reported, but also to be proactive," Bass said. “That means driving around the city, throughout this district and all others, to assess the conditions of our streets and identify and repair the damage right away."
To report a pothole, call 311 to input a service request. If a pothole creates a flat tire or causes damage to your vehicle, document the incident and file a claim with the LA city attorney at 213-978-1133.
Homicide investigation in Culver City
Culver City Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on the evening of March 30 on the 5900 block of Washington Boulevard. On the scene, officers discovered an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
After launching an investigation, Culver City detectives made multiple arrests the following day. The case was presented to the LA County District Attorney on April 4, charging the suspects with murder, robbery, possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. The three suspects remain in custody.
CCPD is continuing to collect evidence and gather leads. If anyone has information about the ongoing investigation, contact Detective Witter at 310-253-6310.