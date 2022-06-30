Iconic bodybuilding competition attracts athletes from around the world
When Joe Wheatley took over the Venice Muscle Beach Competition 1999, he breathed new life into a dying franchise. Since then, he and the contest never looked back. Under his leadership, the Muscle Beach Competition has flourished, attracting thousands of fans and hundreds of athletes, both nationally and internationally.
“1999 was my first time as the official promoter,” Wheatley said.
Wheatley was an unlikely candidate to take over the Muscle Beach promoter position. In fact, one can say it sort of happened by providence.
Born in Louisiana, Wheatley moved to Los Angeles in 1963 as a youngster with his family. He spent his formative years growing up in LA with his brother, sister and parents. In 1994 he married his wife, Christine, who is still actively helping him manage the business.
In 1997, Wheatley was the manager at NoHo Gym in North Hollywood. One day he was flipping through an IronMan bodybuilding magazine and saw some shows from the National Physique Committee. Interested and inspired, he called the promoter and asked to volunteer to help with an upcoming show. He volunteered to work in the position of expeditor, the person who handles the show’s lineup of athletes and makes sure the show runs smoothly. He did such a great job that after the show, he was hired permanently.
The next week there was a show in San Diego, and the lead expeditor who had never missed a show in 18 years fell sick. Wheatley was asked to run the show, which he did flawlessly. The district chairman at the time said that Wheatley ran a fantastic show.
Ten weeks later, Wheatley was asked by the same promoter to go to the Muscle Beach Contest and help Bill Howard, who was the promoter of the Memorial Day Competition in 1997.
“Back in 1997, the show had about six athletes before I took over,” Wheatley said.
Wheatley helped Howard run the show for the next few years, then Howard got cancer. When this happened, the city of LA was asked who would take over the show by a reporter from The Argonaut.
“I was informed by an athlete, so I read in The Argonaut that I would take over the contest,” Wheatley said. “The next Monday, the city contacted me and I accepted.”
The rest is history. Wheatley’s charm, strong work ethic and personal connections with the athletes all helped to grow the franchise.
“When the athletes found out that I was running the show, they wanted to be a part of it,” Wheatley said. “I always had a good relationship with the athletes. I am professional and they trust me.”
Wheatley remembered the nerves he had the night before his first show as the official promoter.
“My wife found me by the bed praying,” he said. “She asked me what I was praying for and I said, ‘60 competitors.’ She smiled and said, ‘I hope you get 60.’ The next day after we finished the registration, I asked her how many we had and she said 63.”
Today, that number has more than doubled. Now, Wheatley can expect to have around 150 to 200 athletes from all over the world registering to compete in the competition, which is held three times a year. Currently, the stands hold between 2,500 to 3,000 fans and there are approximately 50 VIP seats, all filled to capacity at each show.
Wheatley has grown the contest in other ways, too. In 1999, there were no female competitors, which Wheatley fixed by the following year. He also added more categories and now there are 38 different categories that the athletes compete in. Some of the new categories he added include Bikini, Vintage and Figure (for men and women).
“Vintage was added in 2016 and Bikini was a no-brainer,” Wheatley said.
Wheatley has also received high-profile recognition for his work. In 2009, he received a proclamation from the Mayor’s office. He has also received a Congressional certificate from Congresswoman Jane Harmon and a certificate from Senator Ted Lieu, who attended his show.
For Wheatley, being the promoter for the Muscle Beach Contest is his passion and livelihood all rolled into one. There are three shows during the year that he has to plan, which include Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. In addition, he runs an extensive toy drive during the December holidays. Beyond that, he spends the “off” months securing new and old sponsorships.
All of the shows are free and open to the public. Mr. and Ms. Muscle Beach is the Fourth of July show and starts at 10 a.m. for prejudging with finals at 1 p.m. The show is held at the Venice Recreation Center (1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice). There are always special guests and participants can expect to have a great time.
“During the last 20 years I’ve met some great people who live in Venice,” Wheatley said. “I am proud to be associated with the community. Please visit Venice on the Fourth of July and come out to see the Mr. and Ms. Muscle Beach Competition.”
