A former homeless man inspires others by cleaning up cities
Todd Olin (aka “Todd the volunteer”) is known around Los Angeles for cleaning up neighborhoods, picking up trash, clearing walkways, fixing potholes and “doing things the city doesn’t do,” he said.
After becoming homeless in 2016 due to a work injury that put him out of work, Olin began cleaning the streets as a way to earn a living and give back to his community. He started his journey in Orange County and has worked in Venice, Huntington Beach and Anaheim. He is currently working around the Westside.
“When I started cleaning in 2016, I was homeless and pushing all of my property in two shopping carts,” Olin said. “But I believed in what I was doing and kept doing it. From the very first day, I got a little picker-upper for trash and made two signs that said, ‘Please help support my cleanup effort. I’m homeless and hungry.’ And I just started picking up trash on the center divider in Anaheim. And from that day forward, my entire existence has been dependent on donations.”
On a typical day, Olin can be seen collecting hundreds of bags of trash and debris on streets and by the 405 Freeway on streets such as La Tijera Boulevard, Abbot Kinney and Manchester. During a recent rainstorm, he cleared 16 sewer drains in the Westside area that had been clogged with debris and trash, which could have caused flooding.
Olin also recently cleaned the intersection of the Culver Loop and Lincoln Boulevard, and created several walkways and beautified the area. Whether it’s fixing a pothole on a residential street or cleaning the sidewalks of Manchester Boulevard with 150 black trash bags, he is always improving the community.
Not surprisingly, Olin is quite the fan favorite in his signature neon green vest. He frequently receives honks from drivers, praise from passerby and money as he does his work to make neighborhoods better. After being homeless from 2016 to 2020, one of Olin’s fans and supporters bought him a motor home to live in.
Olin has received over 60 job offers, but continues his journey as a volunteer in order to inspire other people who are down on their luck or are homeless. He relies on donations for his day-to-day living. People can donate money and communicate with Olin via his GoFundMe page.
Olin is currently writing a book to inspire other homeless people to clean and find work. He believes that the homeless can improve themselves and their community by finding something to work on and they may gain employment that way.
“I want to show people that there’s occupation right out on the street,” Olin said. “There is a whole occupation out there for anybody. You don’t have to be a college grad. Clean is clean, you can see it and I can see it. Your past or record doesn’t matter. The community likes the work they see and it benefits them.”
He added, “I want to show people that employers will find you if you do good work. The people that drive by, they’re business owners, managers, construction people who are looking for good workers. They observe long enough to say, ‘That’s the kind of guy I want on my crew right there.’ They are able to overlook my homeless sign and offer me a job because of the way I work.”
Once homeless, injured and unemployed, now Olin inspires others to make the best of what they have, improve the community and to work hard. He has certainly made lemonade out of his lemons for everyone to enjoy.
Todd the Volunteer
gofundme.com/f/volunteer-worker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.