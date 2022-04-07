Racers competed in Del Rey Yacht Club’s annual Waverider Buoy Race
It was Opposite Day for racers who competed in Del Rey Yacht Club’s (DRYC) annual race out to Waverider Weather Buoy and back to Marina del Rey on March 26.
Originally scheduled for March 5, gale force winds and high seas forced a reschedule of this 21-mile race, which ended up being light winds in flat seas three weeks later. After a slow start on the rescheduled date, it took a while for the westerly to fill in but once it did, racers enjoyed a beautiful day on Santa Monica Bay.
Waverider Buoy is owned and maintained by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Unlike larger Coast Guard buoys, Waverider is a yellow, low-profile buoy and difficult for mariners to find sometimes because of its long anchor line allowing the buoy to travel up to a .8-mile radius depending on currents and winds. Thankfully, a DRYC member with a large powerboat volunteered to serve as a “mark boat” by finding the mark and staying on station for much of the afternoon with regular VHF transmissions of his position.
After a slow beat to Waverider buoy, nearly all the racers rounded the mark as the westerly finally began to fill in later in the afternoon and enjoyed a pleasant spinnaker run to the finish line off the Marina del Rey breakwater.
Daniel Murphy’s J 125 Javelin crossed the line first at 5:20 p.m. and corrected out to win PHRF-A division on handicap.
As the sun began to hide behind the coming marine layer, Jim and Scott Barber’s J 109 Feleena crossed the line at 6:10 p.m. and won their division, PHRF-B.
The wind continued to hold as William Wells’ Santana 30 Wahzoo finished at 6:15 p.m. to win both their division, PHRF-C, and the race overall.
As the sun set and the wind began to die out, the Race Committee volunteers stayed on station after dark to record finishes for the Cruising divisions with Chris Gorag’s Spirit of California winning Cruising Division A as Monica Chabon’s and Kathy St. Amant’s Rascal won Cruising Division B.
The Waverider Buoy Race was the second in DRYC’s annual William Berger and William Stein Series. The third race of these series is scheduled for May 7 as racers will sail up to Point Dume from Marina del Rey and finish off the breakwater.
For more information, visit dryc.org/racing.
