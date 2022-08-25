Liquid I.V. celebrates launch of first-ever national brand campaign in Santa Monica
El Segundo-based wellness company, Liquid I.V., took over Santa Monica on Aug. 18 and 19 with a ‘Hydrate ‘n’ Skate’ event in celebration of its first-ever national brand campaign, Fuel Your Play.
A special press preview event was held on Aug. 18 for media and influencers, followed by a public event on Aug. 19. Attendees were greeted with roller skating and skateboarding, games like cornhole and ring toss, photo opps and a custom hydration rink. Photo activations included a Liquid I.V. branded vintage car with California vanity license plates.
Guests also enjoyed music by DJ MAAD, and pro mixologist Ricky Wang taught guests how to integrate Liquid I.V. into cocktails and mocktails. Helen’s Wines sommeliers also demonstrated how to pair natural wines with Liquid I.V. products. Partygoers sipped on Liquid I.V.-infused cocktails throughout the night including the Golden Hour made with Passion Fruit Liquid I.V., Tequila Don Julio Blanco, falernum, vanilla tincture, fresh lime juice and agave.
Event partners include Pigeon’s Skate Shop, Impala Skate, Tequila Don Julio, Helen’s Wines, LA Roller Girls, and Roller Baddies. Liquid I.V.’s product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes made in the U.S. that utilize Cellular Transport Technology (CTT) to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream. Their products are available at select retailers nationwide and on e-commerce, in a range of coveted core flavors including lemon-lime, strawberry, and Concord grape, among others.
