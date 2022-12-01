Venice Pride hosts candlelight vigil at Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower
Venice Pride hosted a candlelight vigil for the Venice LGBTQIA+ community on Nov. 21 at the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower to mourn and honor Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, and Ashley Paugh who were gunned down simply for being who they were earlier this month at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“Venice Pride mourns the tragic and senseless deaths of those individuals who were murdered at Club Q in Colorado Springs earlier this month and the victims who were injured during the shooting,” said Grant Turck, executive director of Venice Pride. “We applaud those patrons who, putting their own lives and safety at risk, subdued the gunman, who was then apprehended by authorities and remains in custody. This horrendous event is sadly reminiscent of the massacre at Pulse Nightclub in June 2016, as well as the many mass shootings that occur too frequently in the United States.”
Turck added, “We gathered to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community of Colorado and their allies, and to demonstrate that their LGBTQIA+ family in Venice Beach, as well as millions around the world, stand with them in love and support as we honor the memories of those lost and those who are healing from the violence in Colorado Springs. This dreadful attack was on a cherished safe space and sadly follows far too many brutal assaults that we have witnessed over the past several decades. Venice Pride condemns hatred, bigotry, violence and discrimination in all its forms and we stand strong in our determination to protect every member of the LGBTQIA+ community.”
