Westchester Mental Health Guild’s annual event returns Dec. 10 to 26
Tickets are now on sale for the third annual Holiday Lights Tour & Contest sponsored by the Westchester Mental Health Guild. Community members will be able to load the family into the car to drive through to see the best holiday lights and vote for their favorite on the Tour & Contest, which takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening on Dec. 10 to 26.
There are more than 20 houses participating in the Tour & Contest, all in Westchester and Playa del Rey. The self-driving tour takes place after dark daily with online voting concluding on Dec. 20. “Fan Favorite” contest winners will be announced on Dec. 21.
If you register for $10 at 2022holidaylightstour.eventbrite.com, you will received a list and map of the homes in the contest, plus the right to vote for your favorite. That donation covers your entire carload.
The Holiday Lights Tour & Contest is sponsored by Diamond supporters Jane St. John of Re/Max Realty, the Book Jewel, Stephanie Younger of Compass Realty, Law Offices of Edgar Saenz, the Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey, and Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary, and Jewel supporters Suarez Team realtors and the Home Town News.
For 60 years the Westchester Mental Health Guild, a 501(c) (3) organization, has been fundraising to support Airport Marina Counseling Service (AMCS) through a variety of programs including tours, teas, online demonstrations and contests, and merchandising. AMCS operates a nonprofit clinic at 7891 La Tijera Boulevard to provide affordable mental health counseling to the community and also to train therapists.
For more information, access Westchester Mental Health Guild and Airport Marina Counseling Service’s websites. For questions, send an email to info@westchestermhg.org.
Westchester Mental Health Guild
Airport Marina Counseling Service