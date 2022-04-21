Marina del Rey residents look back on harbor’s past
Marina del Rey—Spanish for “docks of the king”—is now a hot property filled with expensive condominiums and home to about 5,000 boats. With beautiful ocean views, multiple yacht clubs and trendy restaurants, it’s a desirable destination under near-constant development.
But one of LA’s youngest communities wasn’t always the congested playground that it is today. Earlier this month, the Marina del Rey Historical Society celebrated the 57th anniversary of the community’s formal dedication on April 10, 1965.
Stretching back, the now-marina was once a salt marsh that was a favorite of duck hunters and a destination for birdwatchers who belonged to the Los Angeles Audubon Society and the southern chapter of the Cooper Ornithological Club. There was a wooden, circular mile-long racetrack in the early 1900s where people came out to the wetlands and raced cars at up to 100 miles per hour on the treacherous tracks.
Eventually, developers would take an interest and the land exchanged hands a few times in an effort to make it a viable harbor.
Helen Stevenson remembered arriving there with her parents in what was then Venice in the 1940s. They bought a house on what is now Catamaran Street. The area had open vacant lots, oil wells, the canal, and was just a few blocks from the beach.
“Life was simple and folks usually left their front doors unlocked,” Stevenson said. “My parents purchased the small house in about 1943 for $3,500, where I lived until 1959. The remodeled house is still there, and in 2018 the house sold for $1,688,000. My parents sold the house in the early 1960s for $65,000, which was great for the time.”
In 1958, she graduated from Venice High School. The year before, she joined the “Venice Models,” a group organized by Robbie Robinson of the Venice Evening Vanguard Newspaper. It was a group of high school senior women who hosted social and media events in Venice and the Marina. It gave her the opportunity to play an important part in the Marina’s history.
“As the plans for the Marina were moving along, I was fortunate to be selected as the first Miss Marina del Rey for the groundbreaking ceremonies and to appear at different social and media Marina functions and events,” Stevenson said.
When the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers evaluated the Marina in 1936, the plan was to build a harbor for commercial shipping. Howard Wenger, president of the Marina del Rey Historical Society, said a railroad into Long Beach changed everything and that is why the Port of Los Angeles went to San Pedro.
“To this day, I cannot picture having all of those large ships and what it would have looked like,” Wenger said. “The Marina wouldn’t have looked like the Marina obviously, but there is a railroad in Long Beach and that’s why Long Beach looks the way it does and we don’t.”
Stevenson said that as they began to build the Marina, the names of the streets south of Washington Boulevard to the now-entrance of the harbor were changed from numbered avenues to nautical street names.
Jerry B. Epstein was one of the early investors, invited to the area by Supervisor Burton Chace. The concept pitched to him was that the county would own the land, but private developers would do the building and pay long-term leases.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began dredging in 1959 and the Marina del Rey Small Craft Harbor opened in 1962. Things were not smooth sailing, however.
“As I refer to it, they forgot to put a front door on the place,” Wenger said.
Roger Wilson had been sailing in the Marina long before there were slips there. He tried to advise the engineers that there was a surge that needed to be accounted for.
“The Corps of Engineers made a very serious mistake,” Wilson said. “It only cost some $3 million to put the breakwater in, but they had to do some major things in order to figure out that’s what they had to do. They were advised about it prior to the construction, but they chose not to listen to someone who had a lifetime of experience in the marine industry in this part of the world.”
Wilson, who was then sailing competitively out of the LA Harbor, said there was a 2-foot surge every time the surf came in. The water in the Marina would go up 2 feet and then when the tide went out, it would go back down. The California Yacht Club had just been reformed so he came up from the LA Harbor with his boat.
“There were no sheet pile baffles and obviously no detached breakwater,” Wilson said. “The only slips in the Marina were the slips behind the gas stock. We came up and slept on the boat. Every two minutes you went up 2 feet and down 2 feet.”
A huge storm blew through in January 1963 and since there wasn’t a breakwater, waves that were 7 to 8 feet tall came down the channel and caused major damage to the boats that were there. Many investor loans were canceled and it looked like the project might tank until the LA County Board of Supervisors appropriated money to build a breakwater, bringing in rocks from a rock quarry on Catalina Island, according to Wenger. Finally in 1965, the Marina was formally dedicated.
Willie Hjorth and her husband, John, were then active members of the California Yacht Club and Wilson said that every year they would organize the Christmas Boat Parade. Other events included fireworks for the Fourth of July and the Food and Wine Festival, which was a fundraiser for the Marina del Rey Chamber of Commerce.
The California Yacht Club was originally founded in the LA harbor—and is celebrating its centennial this year. They moved down to Marina del Rey in 1963, first residing in the Sheraton Marina del Rey Hotel. In 1966, they moved to their own clubhouse and the club’s fleet moved into the 230 slips at its present site at the head of Marina del Rey’s main channel. Those facilities were dedicated on June 10, 1967.
The other major club in the Marina is what started as the Del Rey Yacht Club in 1952, then in 1962 entered into a 60-year lease with the Marina and built its clubhouse that would open and be dedicated in September 1965. In 1999, they extended their lease to the year 2047.
Wilson said at one point there were as many as eight yacht clubs in the Marina. Many have since combined or closed down.
In 2015, the Marina celebrated its 50th anniversary. Visiting the Marina were four tall ships, including the 113-foot-long brigantine “Irving Johnson.” The public was able to take rides on the boats, which proved a popular attraction. Other events included a boat parade, fireworks, a free concert by “Three Dog Night,” historic harbor tours and a gun battle in the middle of the harbor.
“They were firing off cannons all day and there were flyovers of helicopters and all kinds of things,” Wenger said.
Wenger, whose father, Greg, was a professional photographer, came out with his family in 1968-69 for a two-week vacation over Christmas. When they returned home to New York, they were snowed in for three days—the kind of blizzard where the snow prevented the front door from opening and they had to put a nail in the back door because the snow and wind were blowing in. They spent the time watching slide shows of the pictures their dad had taken while in California.
“The short, the real short version, is my dad said, ‘Screw it,’” Wenger said. “Nine months later, we moved out here.”
His dad’s first major client was The Argonaut, taking pictures for them and getting free advertising for his business. Wenger’s father partnered with Hjorth and others to found the Historical Society. Wenger was brought in as gallery manager and is now the Society’s president.
The Society was originally organized as a nonprofit in 2007, but it would be a number of years before they would open the museum and gallery. In December 2013, they opened their current home in Fisherman’s Village, just steps away from the lighthouse.
Wenger said he often has trouble explaining the charm of Marina del Rey to people, in part because it is so unique and doesn’t look like anything else in LA County.
“It’s the fact that this is a manmade harbor,” Wenger said. “We’re the largest in the Western Hemisphere and second largest only to Dubai—but only because they have more money and bigger boats. It just has a unique feel to it.”
Wilson said that the Marina has, up until recently, been a marina for the public, but recent changes have threatened its appeal.
“One of the things that the county people have not considered is the fact that the draw of the Marina is the boats in the marina. The draw is not buildings on the edge of the marina. What they did is
down the windward side,
build three- and four-story apartment condos…which blocks the prevailing wind. Not a very smart thinking process when you’re trying to sell the Marina to a restaurant that wants to sell a view of the boat.”
Despite that, he said it is still a very favorable, safe sailing area for small boats or for young people to learn how to sail. It’s also, he said, a much more comfortable harbor to sail from to go to Catalina than the Los Angeles Harbor—in part because it is strictly a recreational, and not a commercial, harbor.
And with the 57th anniversary behind them, Wenger hopes people will help them prepare for the 60th, either by visiting the Historical Society
Museum and Gallery or sharing photos and ideas.
Marina del Rey Historical
Society
13737 Fiji Way, Suite C-3,
Marina del Rey
424-391-6976
marinadelreyhistoricalsociety.org
