LACPW discusses Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Project in virtual meeting
Los Angeles County Public Works (LACPW) is bringing a boat trash interceptor to help clean Ballona Creek. The Interceptor will be the first of its kind in the U.S.
On March 19, 2019, The Board of Supervisors passed a motion directing LACPW to take steps to address cleansing trash in Ballona Creek as a high priority. Since then, campaigns are continuously being launched to aid with cleanup.
“Despite efforts from all cities in upstream watersheds to address trash, trash is still entering our system via the storm drains and ultimately into the Ballona Creek,” said Cung Nguyen, a senior engineer at LACPW.
Yet, around when the motion was passed, The Ocean Cleanup approached LACPW to launch an interceptor, a trash collection device, which is the first to be deployed anywhere in the U.S. The Ocean Cleanup is a Dutch nonprofit organization that develops technology to rid oceans of plastic. After conference calls and a site visit to Los Angeles, Ballona Creek was recommended as a good fit for the Interceptor to be launched as a pilot project.
On Nov. 15, 2019, a partnership agreement was signed with The Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County Flood Control District to implement the Interceptor. However, the project was delayed for construction until April 2022 to address concerns of the community from prior meetings about the Interceptor.
The Interceptor aims to catch trash from Ballona Creek before it enters the ocean. It will be placed downstream of Pacific Avenue Bridge, near the Pacific Ocean by Playa del Rey. Its dimensions are approximately 74 feet long, 25 feet wide and 18.5 feet tall. Ballona Creek has a width of approximately 280 feet varying on seasonality and tides.
As research from The Ocean Cleanup found that 80% of the ocean’s plastic came from 1,000 rivers, the Interceptor’s location can catch trash right before it reaches the Pacific Ocean. The device is also automated and runs on solar panels, which reduces pollution from entering waterways. It will also be secured in place by moorings.
How the Interceptor works:
• Debris flows into the interceptor.
• The boat’s barrier directs waste to the mouth of the interceptor.
• A conveyor belt carries the waste to the six dumpsters within. A shuttle knows when to equally distribute the trash into each dumpster.
• When all the dumpsters are almost filled, they will be taken to the Marina del Rey Boat Harbor to offload trash. As the boat is automated, operators have access to see the levels of the dumpsters. Once the Interceptor is completely filled, it would send a message to operators.
The LACPW panel also addressed concerns that were spoken about previously regarding the Interceptor. They focused on noise, odors, lighting and rodent/pest issues.
Noise
Mark Beltran, a civil engineer for LA County, explained that the Interceptor creates minimal noise due to the way it’s constructed. Its conveyor belt is its loudest component of 60 to 70 decibels, equating to a normal speaking tone.
“Our analysis show that noise of the interceptor would not be an impact as the existing ambient noise currently in the area will be more audible than the noise level from the interceptor itself,” Beltran said.
Odors
As the Interceptor aims to rid of plastic, most of the waste it will capture is inorganic (75%). Inorganic waste has less odor than organic waste, which doesn’t affect the livelihoods of communities. If odor were in issue, Beltran addressed how winds traveling East/Northeast during the storm season (October to April) can help blow odors away from residents.
Lighting
The Interceptor has white navigation lights, which is part of U.S Coast Guard regulations. It also has downward-facing LED strips on the opening of the canopy so that they don’t shine on the water surface.
Rodents/Pests
As the Interceptor will be located in the middle of the water, there won’t be any signs of rodents. Flies may be present, likely on the Interceptor itself.
The construction of the Interceptor will begin this month and last until September. The pilot project will launch in October and last until April 2024, where the boat will collect trash. If the pilot project is successful, it will need to undergo a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Analysis and permit process before determining its final placement.
The minimum criteria for the Interceptor to pass are if it’s safe, effective and economical, in addition to not causing any adverse social or environmental effects. If the project works well, it can improve the water quality of Santa Monica Bay and provide efficient operations in Ballona Creek. The Interceptor also will spread awareness of the trash issue in LA County and push pollution efforts.
“The goal of keeping our public beaches clean is at the utmost importance to us,” said Tiffany Chang, a civil engineer for LA County. “The pilot project can educate the community about the trash issue in LA County waterways and give us an opportunity to protect the quality of life for the community, protect the marine environment and last, but not least, protect the economic vitality of the Santa Monica Bay.”
The Interceptor is already being backed by locals, students and environmental groups, among others. It is funded by the LA County Flood Control District. There has also been previous outreach from LACPW for the Mar Vista Farmers Market, the Mar Vista Community Center, Mar Vista Branch Library and county libraries in Marina del Rey and Manhattan Beach. Additionally, LACPW met with groups in person and hung fliers along the Pacific Avenue Bridge.
To learn more about the project, visit pw.lacounty.gov/swp/ballonacreek
