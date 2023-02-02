Following His Passion

Cosmic Demise founder Ali Bilal has many creative pursuits
When someone is as multi-talented as Ali Bilal is, it takes an entire brand to encompass his many artistic athletic and civic endeavors. Cosmic Demise is a brand that expresses his unique style and ties all of his work together.
“I have a brand called Cosmic Demise where I can have all my passions under one umbrella when it comes to art, music, skateboarding, videography, fashion, and teaching the youth,” Bilal said. “There are so many options of tasks to do in this finite time that we have. So smash that all together in one brand and it goes together very smoothly.”
At age 24, Bilal has an impressive array of accomplishments that carry that brand. He does graphic design, filmmaking, photography and has his own line of clothing. His brand, Cosmic Demise, sponsors annual skateboarding contests.
Bilal was born in New York, but his family moved to Los Angeles when he was three. Since then he’s lived in Venice, Marina del Rey, and now Santa Monica. It’s allowed him to be surrounded by creative people and pursuits his entire life, something he says he has eagerly absorbed in a sponge-like fashion. He’s immersed himself in skateboarding culture, which has influenced everything he creates.
From the time he was six until age 14, he attended the Boys and Girls Club of Venice, where he said they nurtured his craft, helped him develop a trade, exposed him to field trips and gave him resources to use. Later he would find similar support from the Pico Youth and Family Center.
Bilal can’t remember a time when he wasn’t an artist. He was painting and drawing before he learned to read and it is something that defines who he is.
“When I do create, I feel like I’m pursuing my purpose and my true self," Bilal said. “My process is putting my imagination onto whatever medium I’m using. All the influences that I grew up with, I put that into my style of art—like my influences from cartoons, TV shows, movies, magazines and my environment.”
While his creations fall into many different categories, they are tied together with what Bilal calls a “punk aesthetic.”
“It comes from wanting to push the message of anti-conformity, which is to express yourself and your true self and not conforming to the norm of society,” Bilal said. “Skateboarding is already the black sheep of society and is looked down upon when it comes to the suit and tie type people. That’s why people get the vibe of punk when they see Cosmic Demise. I don’t even do it deliberately, that’s just how my world is.”
While he admits that he can’t control how people view him, he would love for them to see his best side. Perhaps more importantly, he would like them to take him seriously and not discount his efforts because of his youth. He said people sometimes think they can take advantage of him or “try to little bro” him because of his age and the fact that he’s into skateboarding, treating the sport as if it is child’s play. However, he points out that skateboarding has become commercial and has even been in the Olympics.
“I take it seriously,” Bilal said. “It’s my profession. I breathe this.”
As a photographer and filmmaker, Bilal leans into the creative storytelling aspects of both forms. For his film work he uses a VX 2100 that is known for making skate videos and that he appreciates for its portability and ability to handle action shots. For still shots, he uses a Panasonic Lumix G7. To add additional creative touches, he works on them in Photoshop After Effects, Adobe Premiere and Adobe Illustrator.
“When it comes to photography, what I love about it is how it can manipulate a person’s imagination, because it forces the viewer to come up with the scene in their head,” Bilal said. “That’s what I would do growing up reading comic books and skate magazines. Since it’s not a video, you have to come up with what happened before or after the picture was taken.”
He’s attracted to the way photography tells stories and he encourages people to get a camera and start telling stories with the images they find in their environment. Many of Bilal’s pictures capture the people he interacts with and tells stories about skating culture.
“An image speaks a thousand words,” Bilal said. “With my photography, I like to reflect the world around me because I feel everyone has a unique story.”
The roots of his film career were planted in middle school when he started making skate videos with his friends. At that point, he was editing clips with iMovie and other video editing apps they found on their phones. When he got to college, he learned about Adobe Premiere. He didn’t yet have a laptop, but he’d use the software in class.
It was also around that time that he got his first film camera. His first film was a skate video that he called CD VX 2100. Whereas many skate videos just depict back-to-back skating shots, Bilal wanted to do something more than that.
“I started to film my friends who are charismatic and super good at skating,” Bilal said. “In my first video I made, there are cinematic shots with a storytelling vibe to it. I personally like when people put special effects and graphics that stimulate the mind and (has) storytelling, documentary style film. What I do in my film is that I have cutscenes where I have cinematic storytelling vibes, whether it be scripted and I have people in the film act out a scene or I just document scenes where it’s not skating, but it’s the lifestyle of the culture.”
Bilal then takes the footage and edits it so that there is a beginning, middle and end, and ultimately opens a window for people to see into the skateboarding culture and world. He’s determined to go even further into theoretical storytelling to create a short film that strikes a balance between pure storytelling and capturing action skateboarding shots.
Joining his long list of artistic achievements, creating music has become an important part of Bilal’s life. He creates his own soundtracks using electronica and recently created a music video for Ty Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who is in a band called OTTTO. The music video is “My Pain.”
Bilal will also be curating a Cosmic Demise concert at The Smell in DTLA on Feb. 11 where OTTTO will be the headliner and joined by Bilal, Feed the Beast and Behwah.
The Cosmic Demise brand was born in 2015 when Bilal was a junior at Santa Monica High School. Up to that point, he’d been looking for ways he could become a professional artist by selling his art or doing graphics for other brands, but he struggled to make headway. Then he saw that a friend of his had a brand and it inspired him to do the same.
He took advantage of an art project to get started with Cosmic Demise, putting his art on clothes and selling it to his friends at school. Word-of-mouth marketing took over and soon others both within and outside of school started learning about his brand and buying his products. The clothing brand now includes such things as pants, vests, wristbands, necklaces and beanies.
“I put together events, whether it be music, concerts, film premieres or skate concerts,” Bilal said. “It’s really a way for me to combine all of my passions together and create a world where people can be a part of it. It’s very open. When it comes to my events, people get to meet each other, get to physically experience the brand and the energy. It’s a movement.”
When Bilal was first getting started back in 2015, he met Alex Aldana, the executive director of the Pico Youth and Family Center, who was giving a presentation in his classroom. At that time, Bilal didn’t have access to Photoshop. When he asked Aldana if the center had it, Aldana said they would get it. Bilal quickly became a regular and it inspired him to further branch out.
“I saw that they had resources that could help me build my brand,” Bilal said. “They have a music studio where I would go with my skate friends every day after school. At the time, I wasn’t making music. I didn’t have that in my head. I never thought I would be a musician. I would just hang out with them in the studio and they would record. One day, everyone hopped inside of the small recording booth and started rapping freestyling with everyone taking turns. When it was time for my turn, I just said the first thing that came out of my head. Once I heard how my voice sounded on the track, it was addicting. I would just listen to it over and over. I was like, damn, I like how I sound and my curiosity led me to learn more.”
He found mentors at the Center who taught him how to create songs. As he got older and became an alumnus, he continued his involvement there. He designs and directs films, as well as teaches attendees how to create film, edit videos and perform graphic design.
“I’m here to teach youth to pursue their dreams, because that’s all we need—resources and someone to mentor the youth,” Bilal said.
On Jan. 28, Bilal received a Youth Leader Award at the center’s 20-year anniversary gala. One of his mentors is the founder of the center, Oscar de la Torre. He started the center in 1999 as a way to fight against gang violence on the west side. Now the violence has significantly decreased compared to what it used to be, Bilal said. The Center has become a place focused on career development and provides film equipment, music, studio equipment and graphic design. Providing resources is what he says makes a difference in giving young people the ability to achieve their goals.
“When I was in Santa Monica High School, I would stay after school,” Bilal said. “When my teachers went home, I would sneak into my art class just to use their paint and brushes. I would be in the classroom alone, painting my canvas using their paintbrushes just because I needed the resources. So I’m letting people know that there are resources out here that people can use and take advantage of.”
As an adult, he continues to be drawn to the area that fed and nurtured him. It’s a place that lets him celebrate all the things he loves and to be a part of history as he contributes to the way the future is being made.
“I love Santa Monica because of the beach,” Bilal said. “I love surfing, skateboarding, graffiti, doing film and just the people in this area. Santa Monica and Venice are known for birthing the popularity of skateboarding when it comes to Dog Town. I just love that history. This place is so rich with culture. The more I know about it, the more I love it.”
He has seen how people not from here look at the area as a sort of paradise. However, he says that it is actually an interesting mix of tourists and transient people.
“It’s an interesting combination and it’s never boring,” Bilal said. “Being raised here definitely gave me some backbone and character to be able to pursue my passion.”
Cosmic Demise
Instagram: @cosmicdemise