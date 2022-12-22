Award-winning program relaunches for holiday season
Whether you have out-of-town guests or want to enjoy a local staycation, the award-winning “I Wish I Had an Extra Bedroom” program is back. Through the program, Santa Monica residents and their visiting friends and family that need extra space have the exciting opportunity to explore their city from a visitor’s standpoint while receiving a special discounted rate at participating local hotels.
The program is available through Jan. 30, 2023 at 23 participating hotels including Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Hotel Casa del Mar, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Shutters on the Beach, and Viceroy Santa Monica, among others.
Santa Monica residents must show valid proof of ID to receive the special deals. To receive the discounted rates (some up to $300), book directly with the hotel. The complete list or participating hotels and their special rates can be found at santamonica.com/extra-bedroom. Rates are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. Mention the program at any of the three Santa Monica Visitor Information Centers to receive 30% off most Santa Monica merchandise.
“Those of us that live here know Santa Monica is LA’s premier beach city with stunning Pacific Ocean views, a booming dining scene – including 17 Michelin-recognized restaurants— unique shopping and world-class hotels, all which typically play a factor in why current and future residents call Santa Monica home,” said Misti Kerns, president and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “'I Wish I had an Extra Bedroom’ is not only one of our most popular programs each year, but it provides residents with a unique opportunity to experience their community from a visitors point-of-view, so we encourage locals to ‘gift’ themselves this holiday season by taking advantage of these offers.”
