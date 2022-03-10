Culver City unveils new bus and bike lines at grand ceremony
The City of Culver City recently held a grand ceremony in front of City Hall, where new bus and bike lanes were unveiled along Culver and Washington Boulevards, some of the region’s most congested roads.
Along with other city officials, Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch invited the community to ride bikes, e-scooters, Culver CityBus and other transit, including Culver City’s first-in-the-nation low-floor electric minibus, following brief remarks and a ribbon cutting.
City partners micromobility companies Bird and Wheels were at the event to educate the community about using their service, while local DJ Chris Brazil entertained the crowd. Light refreshments were provided by Village Well Books and Coffee. The event also celebrated a series of asphalt art installations along the corridor called “Scenes from Ballona Creek,” freshly painted and showcasing the beauty of Culver City’s natural heritage.
“This is a cause for community celebration,” Fisch said. “With MOVE Culver City, we’re meeting increasing transportation demands proactively by implementing new, safe, fast options for you to get around your community.”
MOVE Culver City is a mobility initiative of the City Council under the management of the Transportation Department. The project is being implemented with Bird and Wheels, and will expand the number of ways in which people can get around on city streets with expanded e-scooter share and future e-bikes starting in early 2022. These micromobility options will provide a first-and-last-mile solution by helping to close the gap between Culver CityBus transit stops and final destinations, making it easier than ever to move to, through and from Culver City.
MOVE Culver City also partnered with Sunset Vans to introduce the first-in-the-nation low-floor electric mini-bus, which runs every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 20 minutes during non-peak hours. The mini-bus will take a circulating route that moves Culver City residents to and from the E-Line’s Culver City station through Downtown Culver City and the Culver City Arts District. People working in Culver City can ride the mini-bus to easily connect to their offices, while visitors can use it for affordable, car-free access to Culver City’s vibrant shopping and dining scene. The circulator service will be free to ride for the first six months of the pilot phase.
“We are creating the infrastructure to support public transit, pedestrians and cyclists, which will reduce both emissions and traffic,” said Culver City chief transportation officer Rolando Cruz. “We are committed to enhancing the quality of life within our community through the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions. Culver City recently introduced the first four New Flyer battery-electric buses and is home to the first electric mini-bus in the U.S. By 2028, all Culver City buses will have zero emissions.”
