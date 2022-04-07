Celebrity hairstylist Sean James gave Jamie Lee Curtis a stunning Oscars Look
All of Hollywood’s biggest stars showed up for the 2022 Oscars, and among them was Santa Monica resident and actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, who paid tribute to the late Betty White at the awards show. Curtis’ longtime hairstylist, Sean James, who sees clients at Matthew Preece Salon in Santa Monica, gave Curtis a glam hairstyle for the red carpet.
“It was so exciting to greet Jamie at her hotel and get her ready for the Oscars,” James said. “It had been a while since we were all able to get together for a celebration like this since the pandemic so we were all equally as excited. In honor of the late Betty White, Jamie also brought attention to animals and shelters and carried out a dog that ended up being adopted.”
Curtis’ stylish and short crop haircut also drew a lot of attention, and James shared how to achieve her look.
“We actually cut her hair a couple of days beforehand so it would settle a bit,” he said. “Jamie usually lets it air dry before she arrives, then I use FHI Heat Stylus High Altitude Root Lift Spray at the roots. I take tiny sections and go through the entire head with a small quarter-inch and ¾-inch round brush and my Dyson Supersonic blow-dryer, lifting it all up at the roots and giving it a slight bend rolling backwards.”
James stretched the front out and fanned the top back a little bit to fill in any open areas, making sure the hair didn’t separate too much. He said that this adds volume to the hair and creates texture as well.
“Now to add a little bit more texture, dimension and shine to the hair, I add a tiny bit of TIGI’s Bed Head Manipulator to the ends, then I sprayed it with Phytolaque Spray. Before she set off on her journey to the red carpet, I did a final spray of FHI Heat Stylus Stay Finished Hairspray to set her look in place, ensuring that it will have longevity. It’s a bit more involved than what most people think, but that’s how we accomplished the look.”
