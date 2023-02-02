Discussing Santa Monica’s Black Apology

Committee for Racial Justice kicks off first meeting of 2023
The Committee for Racial Justice began its first meeting of 2023 with a reading of Santa Monica City Council’s Black Apology. The apology, issued in November 2022, details Santa Monica’s legacy of racial discrimination, acknowledges the work the Black community has put into creating the city, and promises to dismantle governmental structures that continue to harm racial communities.
“The City of Santa Monica apologizes to all African Americans who have lived in the city and endured racism engendered through government codes and racism tolerated by city policies,” said the statement authored by Sue Himmelrich, Mayor of Santa Monica.
“(The city) understands that real change will occur when all people recognize the impacts of systemic discrimination in the City of Santa Monica and recognizes and take responsibility for personal and direct contributions to discrimination whether intentional or inadvertent, culminating with an apology that comes from both the City of Santa Monica, as well as every citizen enjoying her advantages.”
The statement continues to say that the city will commit to programs, policies, and investments to educate the public about Santa Monica’s history of discrimination and mitigate the racial injustice people of color have already suffered. What these programs and policies might look like was the chief topic of discussion at CRJ’s January meeting.
The purpose of the Jan. 8 meeting was to create a space for community members to come forward and discuss how the City of Santa Monica could move forward with policy changes and reparations in line with their Black Apology. Community members at CRJ’s meeting brainstormed potential policies the city could pursue on education, housing, and economics.
CRJ will use the suggestions put forward at that meeting to create an official list of recommendations CRJ will submit to the city. Policies discussed include a scholarship program, the development of a housing co-op, and amendments to their right-to-return program.
While the intended speaker, Rev. Rebecca Benefiel, could not attend due to a personal emergency, several city representatives were present to speak on the Black Apology. Those speakers included Caroline Torosis, a Santa Monica City Councilmember; Sue Himmelrich, and Paulo Velasco, the Equity Inclusion Manager for the City of Santa Monica.
“I've already ascertained that there's quite a bit of work still to do,” said Councilmember Torosis. “I've come up with a list of some priorities for the city manager and I've already spoken with him. And of course, on that list of reparations, this apology is the first step. There’s a lot more to do when we talk about equity, actually walking the talk, talking about how to budget for resources, (and) investing in communities in Santa Monica, who have not been the beneficiary of that investment.”
CRJ’s requests emphasize housing in particular, including a request that the city use four surplus properties, particularly the Civic Center plot, to create affordable housing and implement middle-income and ownership opportunities. They hope the city calculates the value of how many black homes were lost in response to racist policies so they can attempt to recreate that value.
The reason CRJ focuses on property value as one of the key policy areas is because zoning ordinances starting in 1922 were one of the ways white legislators prevented African Americans from establishing larger communities in Santa Monica. These ordinances restricted the areas Black communities could live in Santa Monica, and realtors even began instituting “Caucasians-only” clauses into deeds written for Santa Monica properties.
Many of these policies and property clauses have already been ruled illegal and racially discriminatory in Federal and State courts. However, the City of Santa Monica still lacks many structures integral to racial justice, such as middle-income housing opportunities that would allow Black families to build generational wealth.
“We've been talking about this a long time, right? We've been consistent and (been) having meetings about not just the apology, but what comes after. Because once the harm is done, you do apologize, but then when you come with an offering. We are waiting for the city to come with their offering … Only they know (what they can give us.) We don’t know. That's what we need the city to do,” said Robbie Jones, one of CRJ’s steering committee members.
CRJ holds monthly meetings on the first Sunday of the month. The next meeting, entitled, “CA Reparations & You: What Restitution Could Mean to Long Term, Local African American Descendants,” will be on Feb. 5.
That month’s discussion will build off the content of the last meeting about what the City of Santa Monica can do for reparations following their Black Apology. At the meeting, two representatives from the CA State Reparations Task Force will be present to give updates on their progress in Santa Monica.
Committee For Racial Justice
Feb. 5 Meeting
WHERE: Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
WHEN: Refreshments at 6 p.m., program at 6:30 p.m.
COST: Free
INFO: www.ciop4justice.org