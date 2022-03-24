Decluttering Your Life

WISE and Healthy Aging resumes in-person workshop and support group
Back by popular demand, WISE and Healthy Aging is offering “From Collecting to Decluttering,” a 15-week in-person workshop designed to help older adults gain control of their belongings.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, WISE and Healthy Aging is a community-based, nonprofit with a long history of service and outreach. With its innovative services it offers advocacy, dignity and higher quality of life to older adults.
A unique feature of the upcoming workshop is that, upon completion, participants have the option of ongoing support.
“The program has influenced my entire life,” said Nancy Tyler, a program graduate.
After facing several evictions, Tyler completed the program in 2019. Describing herself as a “recovering hoarder,” she has remained active in the support group.
“I no longer bring in stuff,” Tyler said. “I can recognize my hoarding tendencies now because of the program. I ask myself if I need something, will I use it or is it just extra?”
Tyler said she uses similar criteria for getting rid of things. The program offered her a community of people with a shared approach and vocabulary.
“I have made friends, their support is meaningful to me and we all help each other,” Tyler said.
Another component of the program that she found useful was that it gave her the tools she needed to set realistic goals.
“Not every person uses all the tools in every instance, but we all know what the tools are,” Tyler said. “Realistic, individual goal setting is one such help.”
WISE and Healthy Aging started offering the workshop in 2013. It is based on a book called “Buried in Treasures: Help for Compulsive Acquiring, Saving, and Hoarding” by David F. Tolin. Each participant in the program will receive a copy of the book along with other program materials including a workbook and a certification of completion. The support group is open to all who finish.
Ellen Satkin and Polly Ross will be the facilitators for the workshop. They are both long-term volunteers with the program and have a great deal of experience and expertise in this area. Satkin is a retired social worker who began facilitating the workshop at its inception in 2013. She recruited Ross, who joined two years later. Both are responsible for writing the handbook and developing the workbook for the class.
Ross facilitates the support group, which meets twice a month and provides peer discussion of materials and an opportunity for individuals to set goals. The meetings are free to attend.
“Polly is really dedicated to the support group, it’s a big commitment,” Satkin said. “She researches and finds new materials for each session.”
Anat Louis, director of case management at WISE and Healthy Aging, oversees the program.
“This structured program is for seniors 60+ who want to make changes,” Louis said. “They learn how to think about their belongings and make choices about acquiring and saving excess. A person feels respected, supported and understood as a result of participating in the workshop. They no longer feel alone or stuck.”
The program has limited space (12 to 15 participants) and a very high retention rate. Participants must attend a free introductory meeting then they decide if they want to continue with the workshop. During the orientation, a graduate shares their experiences with the program and people can ask questions.
For those who decide to participate, they can expect to receive weekly assignments after each class. This can be in the form of a reading assignment or various exercises. Upon returning each week, they also share their experiences. When the program has been completed, feedback is welcome and used for subsequent sessions.
“The workshop gives you the tools and resources to manage this issue,” Louis said. “It gives you a higher quality of life to live comfortably, safely and with less stress.”
For the next session, the introductory workshop will meet on April 6. For those who decide to sign up, the classes will continue to meet on Wednesdays, starting on April 13 through July 20, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The workshop costs $100, but no one is ever turned away due to inability to pay. The follow-up groups are free. Participants must be fully vaccinated to enroll in the course. The program will be held on the first floor of the Ken Edwards Center in Santa Monica.
WISE and Healthy Aging
1527 4th Street, 2nd Floor
Santa Monica
310-394-9871
