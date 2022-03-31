Sacred Woman Collective connects and inspires women through travel, community and wellness
Despite running a successful public relations agency in Los Angeles for 25 years, Mar Vista resident, Staci Levine, didn’t feel that it was her true passion. By chance, she got into yoga and fell in love with the wellness industry in, which ultimately led to her founding Sacred Woman Collective.
“By nature, I’m a connector and enjoy building community,” Levine said. “So I began to network with some people and started taking chances.”
Levine and her co-founder (who is no longer with the company but is still connected through their daughters) went to lunch in 2019 and bonded over the idea of hosting events and retreats. Levine knew she wanted to create elevated experiences for women in multiple ways, so she was trained in sound healing and breathwork. Though every event is different depending on who the company partners with, yoga, breathwork and sound healing are always on the itineraries.
The first event was held in March 2019 in Palm Springs followed by a second event in Tulum in October. At first, Levine tried to accommodate both of her jobs, but yoga and the wellness industry called to her heart more than public relations.
“I like to say that my calling called me, and I answered,” Levine said.
Since that discovery of self, Levine has been busy planning events and retreats all year round. She hosts eight to 10 events per year, which include day retreats, weekend or week-long trips, and sunset circles. The price for each event varies depending on the length and location. Levine works hard to find perfect places to hold her events and retreats.
“I am always looking for places that will be a nice location for an event,” Levine said. “I am constantly sourcing beautiful places that are aesthetically pleasing and add to the experience of elevation within the women. I love retreats especially because I get to do all my favorite things, all together. I benefit from the activities, but I also really love to travel.”
Most, if not all events, are created with a partner to bring two companies together, which supports both businesses and creates a more enjoyable experience for everyone.
“I really love collaboration, I want the company to be about partnerships and coming together,” Levine said.
Council serves as the backbone of Sacred Woman Collective. There is a talking stick that is passed around and every woman has the chance to share. This, paired with regular meditation, sound baths and breathwork creates a calm, peaceful and warm atmosphere for everyone involved.
There are many benefits to participating in a session, but the most important ones are forming a sense of community, feeling more grounded and calm, escaping normal day-to-day schedules, and an overall improvement in mental health.
“I work hard to foster a sense of inclusion, which is why anybody is welcome at any of my events,” Levine said. “Connection is our greatest currency. I want women to know that life isn’t meant to do alone. We’re in this together. Somebody, somewhere, is going through the same things. We rise by lifting others. Let’s support each other. Let’s bring kindness to our world and accept one another. I want these women to show up as strangers and leave as sisters.”
Sunset circles are regular events that Sacred Woman Collective holds once a month. They take place at Tower 26 on Santa Monica beach.
“I love the ocean and I love sunsets, so I might as well put them together,” Levine said. “When you’re out in nature, all these beautiful things happen, and it’s so magical to have the waves crashing and the sun setting right there with all these wonderful women.”
Levine also created a Sacred Woman Collective Business branch of the company. They host high-vibe inspirational events for women entrepreneurs with different themes relating to goals, providing networking and growth of their brands.
“I love to teach women to not judge and compete with one another,” Levine said. “We’re here to support one another. Life is so much better when you live with that way of thinking in your heart.”
Levine didn’t want any woman’s financial situation to prevent her from coming to an event or retreat, so she created the Sacred Woman Scholarship. The program allows women to be considered for a paid-for spot and Levine will pay the way for them when she is able.
“I want to give people who might not have had the opportunity otherwise a chance to experience the love and growth that comes from our community,” Levine said. “I want my program to be as diverse as possible, any ethnicity, any walk of life, any financial level.”
Levine is also hoping to partner soon with brands that can provide sponsorships so that they will be able to provide more free spots and give more women the chance to participate.
“My favorite part of these experiences is meeting new women,” Levine said. “I know social media has a bad reputation, but I love social media because when I say good-bye after an event, it’s not actually good-bye. I get to stay in touch with everyone I connect with.”
The next sunset circle will take place on April 13 at 5 pm. In honor of Mother’s Day, there will be “A Mother + Daughter Gathering” on May 7 that will deepen connections by teaching tools to communicate from the hearts. It will include a singalong with the Shanchoy, lessons on breathwork to relax the nervous system, a sound bath and guided meditation, and a plant-based dinner prepared by Dori of Empowered Wellness.
Sacred Woman Collective
Instagram:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.