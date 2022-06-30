LMU Air Force ROTC conducts flag ceremony at Discovery Center
Loyola Marymount University’s Air Force ROTC conducted a flag ceremony to commemorate hometown veterans on June 26 at the Westchester/Playa Historical Society’s Discovery Center. Board chair Cozette Vergari opened the ceremony by thanking the veterans, board members and sponsors for their efforts in recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to keep our country safe.
With Aaron Copeland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” playing, the Air Force ROTC of LMU color guard marched through the Westchester Farmers market as a board member read “It Is the Veteran.” The color guard commenced the flag folding ceremony while board member Grant Francis read the meaning behind each flag fold. After the 13th and final fold, the color guard presented the folded flag to the exhibit sponsor Richard Moon of Richard Moon & Associates. As “America the Beautiful” played in the background, the veterans and family members entered the Westchester/Playa Historical Society Discovery Center to take home their veteran’s tribute.
“With pictures, hugs and handshakes taking place throughout the Discovery Center, the emotions shared on this day were unmistakable,” said Marcelo Cruz, vice chair of the Westchester/Playa Historical Society. “All the veterans recognized were from Westchester and Playa del Rey, which made this gathering for the community a memorable one.”
“It Is the Veteran”
It is the veteran, not the preacher who has given us freedom of religion.
It is the veteran, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press.
It is the veteran, not the poet who has given us freedom of speech.
It is the veteran, not the organizer who has given us freedom to assemble.
It is the veteran, not the lawyer who has given us the right to a fair trial.
It is the veteran, not the politician who has given us the right to vote.
It is the veteran who salutes the flag, who serves under the flag and whose coffin will be draped by the flag.
Westchester/Playa Historical Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.