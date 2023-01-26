Civil rights icon Benjamin Franklin Chavis, Jr. speaks at special event
Santa Monica College and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition held a birthday celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica. Civil rights icon Benjamin Franklin Chavis, Jr. was the keynote speaker at the event.
The event—one of the largest and most diverse celebrations of its kind in Southern California—is presented by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition, a nonprofit coalition whose mission is consistent with Dr. King’s legacy. This year’s celebration marked the event’s 38th anniversary and embraced the theme, “When you stand up for justice, you can never fail.” The multi-ethnic, interfaith program included inspirational readings, speakers, music, dance, a presentation of education awards to local students, and a Community Light Award to Pepperdine University’s Foster Grandparent Program.
“It was great to be back ‘in person’ since we were virtual for the past two years,” said Darlene Evans, chair of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition. “We enjoyed seeing many old friends and meeting new people as well. We are also glad that we were able to live stream the event, which is still available for viewing on our website at mlkjrwestside.org. We greatly appreciated the sun coming out just for us too.”
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Coalition