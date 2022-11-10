Del Rey Dental hosts retirement party for Dr. David E. Schwarting
Beloved local dentist Dr. David E. Schwarting of Del Rey Dental recently retired and a special party was held in his honor. Over 200 guests including patients, local community leaders, friends and family attended the event. Free brunch was provided to attendees, along with espresso drinks and live music. Several items were raffled off including a unique clown portrait of Schwarting, an iconic picture that has been in the office for over 20 years and was one of the most sought-after items that was raffled that day.
Schwarting and his wife, Connie, were present to say goodbye to everyone before embarking on their new journey as retirees. Both have worked in the health care industry for over 40 years, of which 25 have been in Playa del Rey.
Dr. Natalia Homyak has been chosen to succeed Schwarting as the dentist in charge of his patients’ care, and she made a pledge at the event that she would be making a significant investment to update the facilities to a state-of-the-art dental office and in-house dental lab.
“Del Rey Dental is still the best in the west with Dr. Homyak at the helm and she’s backed up by a great supporting staff,” Schwarting said.
Homyak added, “My team and I are honored to continue the wonderful legacy of Dr. Dave, who has been a stellar member of the Playa del Rey community. I’m looking forward to meeting our patients and offering exceptional compassionate care.”
Del Rey Dental
8410 Pershing Drive, Playa del Rey
310-822-2011