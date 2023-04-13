LA City Councilmember Traci Park hosted the second of potentially several town hall meetings to discuss the continuation of the Venice Bridge Housing, a transitional housing facility located between Pacific Avenue and Main Street off Sunset Avenue.
The Venice Bridge Housing was extended last November until July 2023 by LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin before he left office. The 154-bed shelter, which is currently at capacity, opened in February 2020; the duration of the lease was intended to only be for three years. However, Meto released they would not need to occupy the property until 2025, leaving several more years available for the temporary housing to remain in place.
The crux of the controversy is that the Venice Bridge Housing has created a disruption in Venice that has displeased neighbors. What’s more, the housing has not stopped encampments from forming nearby. For many residents, the Venice Bridge Housing has simply been a “bad neighbor,” as put by community member Eva Green.
Although Green said she supported keeping the housing open until Metro is ready for development, she thinks that “there needs to be a moratorium on homeless service providers in Venice. The more (services) there are, the more homeless come to Venice.”
Several community members spoke up at the meeting to support the city in keeping the Venice Bridge Housing open until the site is ready for development. Many said their support comes from the knowledge that there aren’t any other options.
“I want to urge that we keep the Bridge Home open until other shelters are ready,” At-large community member for the Venice Neighborhood Council Lisa Redmond said at the meeting. “I know there have been problems, but closing the Bridge Home at this point would be spiteful. It was said so many times at the last town hall that there is no other place for people, and if we can keep people in a (bed) until it’s not possible anymore, we need to.”
To help resolve this issue, Councilmember Traci Park has taken several measures since assuming Bonin’s seat on the LA City Council. In addition to partnering with Mayor Karen Bass on her Inside Safe Program, she has prohibited camping within 1,000 feet of the Venice Bridge Housing site. At the meeting on April 6, Park stated nearly 100 people living in nearby encampments were successfully rehoused through Inside Safe.
“I have long been a vocal critic of this facility because of the (issues we’ve seen). I can’t go back and change what happened before. I think that the entire neighborhood that was impacted by this is owed an apology, and I’m here to apologize to everyone on behalf of the city for its failures,” said Park. “But we have…a real commitment to make some changes.”
Other alternatives to the Venice Bridge Housing were also discussed during the Town Hall meeting, such as motel programs and utilizing other existing infrastructure. Wendy Kay brought up the possibility of repurposing abandoned hospitals during the public comments. In response, Park said she is aware of, and an advocate, of these alternatives but that the limited funding must be assessed before taking further action.
Likewise, community members brought up ways management of the site could be improved, from implementing a photo-ID system, adding additional policing and implementing safe camping sites.
However, no matter the steps taken to improve the Venice Bridge Housing, a portion of the Venice community feels the city has destroyed trust in the community, a sentiment echoed by Judy Goldman at the meeting. If the Venice Bridge Housing is to remain open, she urged the city to only do so in very short increments with performance reviews for each renewal.
Park concluded the meeting by assuring everyone there that discussions would continue and that she has personally read every email, letter, and survey response gathered throughout this process. Community members who want to submit a survey stating their opinions on the Venice Bridge Housing may do so using this link below.
Venice Bridge Housing Survey docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_O3pbFBu17I3BTmLdxsI7mCE-00qGTJGzxFvnw1A-olpd5w/viewform