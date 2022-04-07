Mami Wata celebrates store opening and global film premiere in Venice
On March 30, Mami Wata co-founders Selema Masekela and Nick Dutton hosted an exclusive launch event to celebrate the opening of America’s first African surf shop in Venice on Abbot Kinney.
Guests enjoyed an evening of drinks and celebrations while receiving a first look at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, and viewed Mami Wata’s latest short film, “Luck is Alive.”
Attendees included actress Lupita Nyong’o, singer Rita Ora, film director Taylor Steele, and model Ella Ross, among others.
Mami Wata is a South African surf brand that celebrates the ocean and surfing through a distinctively African lens, challenging the culture and norms surrounding the sport. In addition to surfboards and accessories, they have an apparel line made with homegrown raw and sustainable materials from Africa.
Masekela is a Venice resident, longtime TV host, sports announcer, and son of the late South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela.
The store will be Los Angeles’ hub for all things Mami Wata and will house the brand’s latest seasonal collections, news and collections from creative partners, limited-edition photography and prints, their best-selling “AFROSURF” book and much more.
‘The opening event was beyond my wildest dreams,” Masekela said. “I knew that people in the Venice community and beyond would come out to support, but seeing everyone there and how the night came together was moving beyond words. To witness all of the different layers across the landscape of Venice culture and surf culture that came out of throwing the event brought me so much joy.”
Mami Wata Surf
1508 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
424-238-8354
