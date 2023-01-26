Remembering beloved poet Linda J. Albertano
Although Linda Jacqueline Albertano passed away in September 2022 at the age of 80, the loss of the beloved poet is still keenly felt by friends, family, and the community at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center.
In December, Beyond Baroque held one more memorial service for Albertano entitled “Finger Popping Joy: Remembering Linda J. Albertano.” The service was filled with love, poetry, joy and sorrow as Albertano's friends remembered her through spoken word and song as a Venice icon who lived a vividly joyful, passionate, and free-spirited life.
“Every meal we had during our long friendship, she enjoyed,” said Albertano’s close friend Suzanne Lummis. “Every movie—we saw dozens—she found some pleasure in. We'd discuss politics for hours and that was fun. I've come to understand that because Linda was so emotionally abused and repressed in foster homes as a child, she relished every moment of her freedom forever after.”
Albertano's childhood was spent moving between Utah, Montana, and Denver, Colorado. When she was 8 years old, her father left the family and accused Albertano’s mother of being unable to take care of her and her younger brother. The two spent the rest of their childhood in foster care, where they were abused and neglected for many years.
When Albertano turned 18 she attended the University of Colorado, but when her father remarried, his new wife refused to continue funding Albertano’s education. Her father then gave her $50 and a one-way ticket to Los Angeles. Albertano made ends meet through odd jobs until she was “discovered” and began doing modeling work.
Albertano continued to develop her talent as a singer-songwriter, and in 1966 she enrolled at UCLA’s film school to continue her education. From there, Albertano built a career in performance and spoken word.
She performed at several high-profile locations in LA, including MOCA, Beyond Baroque, The LA Theater Center, and the LA Poetry Festival. In 2014, Albertano toured the country in a poetry trio called “Nearly Fatal Women,” and worked closely with Prince throughout the 80s and 90s. Her work was published in several anthologies throughout her lifetime.
“(Linda J. Albertano was) a musician, a storyteller, a displayer of props, a comically-generated presence, a model of complex speaking methods, and a performance artist whose work has been presented in Europe as well as America,” said Benjamin Weissman from Beyond Baroque.
“Linda Albertano was an extremely intelligent person whose poetry excited me with its environmental astuteness, political savvy, and wonderfully whimsical irony on topics ranging from the mundane to the phantasmagorical. That last word always comes to my mind when I think of Linda and her ability to constantly surprise her audiences with her powerful performance art and engaging voice,” recalled friend Kennon Raines of Albertano’s performances.
Albertano had lived in Venice for almost 55 years. In 2001, she was selected to be one of five poets whose words and names would be memorialized on the Venice Beach Poet’s Monument. An excerpt from Albetano’s famous poem “To the Pacific!" is displayed on the monument.
“To the Pacific!
Drench us with unquenchable life
Your Waves are breaking deep inside
Your blood is roaring in our ears!
You are dreaming us awake!
Make us feel taller than trees!”
Albertano is survived by her husband, Frank Lutz, who said he is committed to keeping his wife's memory and spirit alive for the rest of his days. Just recently, Lutz met with the Getty Center to discuss donating Albertano’s notes and records.
Lutz and Albertano met in a twist of fate in 1968 when she picked him up hitchhiking. Lutz told the story of how he first met Albertano. He was on his way to meet with his boss when Albertano picked him up. Lutz forgot all about his meeting and asked if she wanted to have coffee with him. She said she would not—but she would stop and have some tea and cherry soup with him. The two spent the entire next day together, starting their 55-year relationship.
Lutz and Albertano were both poets, though Lutz said he considered himself more of a stage actor when he met Albertano. In his eulogy at Beyond Baroque, Lutz said Albertano always enjoyed his poetry and hoped to publish an anthology with poems by both of them. In the future, Lutz said he hopes to accomplish that.
“For we who are still here, it is important to remember her as a vital, exceedingly creative woman who overcame severe deprivation and hardship to succeed in creating the arts she dearly loved,” Lutz said. “Music, film, poetry, performance art–she was honored in all of these disciplines. But more–she loved people and life, was always approachable and smiled easily, and had a laugh that could be heard at a distance.”