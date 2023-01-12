Antje Einstein recognized for efforts to maintain local parkway
If it takes a village to raise a child, it certainly takes a community’s effort to make a positive change.
Antje Einstein and her family are among those who volunteer their time to keep the parkway at 3321 Grand View Boulevard (located between Stanwood and Palms Boulevard) beautiful.
The participation to keep this 1,000-foot area beautiful has long roots in this community.
“The parkway was originally wild yellow mustard grass,” Antje said. “It was transformed around 20 years ago into what it is today.”
Residents recalled seeing an older gentleman about 20 years ago watering up on the hilltop each week. That person was Isadore Einstein, Antje’s husband.
“It all started with two California Live Oaks,” said Gary Einstein, Antje’s younger son. “Many years ago, two small oak trees were planted, and our father took empty Hawaiian Punch bottles and watered them by hand. Back then they were only up to his knees, but wait until you see them now: they’re 40 feet high.”
Isadore started watering the oak trees because the City planted them and left them without a source of water. He would load up his car with water and drive to the trees every other day for years. This was especially important because the oak trees are a protected tree.
From this humble beginning, it grew into a collective neighborhood effort. The Grand View Parkway team, as they are known, is a subcommittee of the Mar Vista Hilltop Neighbors Association and Ocean View Farms.
They have teamed up with residents, volunteers, the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and even the Little League to transform the barren strip on the hill of Grand View to make it a scenic and beautiful oasis.
“A special thanks to all the neighbors and the help from the Farmers and Little League for making this possible—a real neighborhood effort,” Antje said.
Among those who have spearheaded this undertaking is the Einstein family. Even though “Izzy,” as Isadore was affectionately known, passed away, his widow Antje, his children Gary and Mark, and his granddaughter Marina have kept up the family tradition of taking care of this special spot.
“Our mother tells us what to do—water, plant, pull weeds, and then, by gum—we do it,” Mark said.
In 2009, the City of Los Angeles provided the Grandway Park Team with a list of plant recommendations. They specifically requested the purchase of “smart plants”—those that require low to medium water use. The team chose the plants, raised funds, and coordinated the planting effort.
Antje recalls presenting to the Mar Vista Neighborhood Council (MVCC) to get the funding for the grant. The team was awarded a $2,000 grant, which they used to buy plants and hoses. She remembers going to three different plant nurseries to get bids.
On Nov. 6, 2009, she bought $1,399.47 of mostly pink grevilleas and sea lavender plants from Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery in West Los Angeles.
“It was my idea to get the grant, I did all of the work to get the bids,” Antje said. “Nadine Galileo helped guide me through the system with the grant. I chose the nursery on Sawtelle because they had the special plants.”
On Sunday, April 25, 2010, the new garden was opened for an afternoon showcase tour. On Oct. 17, 2015, the team including Antje and Mark Einstein, Kent Alves and Steve Fox was honored for their efforts at the Mar Vista Community Fall Festival.
“Last year it was voted as one of LA's best walking gardens,” Antje said.
On Aug. 20, 2022, she received a certificate of appreciation from the Mar Vista Hilltop Neighbors Association. The award mentions their thanks for her hard work and dedication to the Mar Vista Little League Parkway, ”and creating a shining example of how good things happen when a community works together.”
For the Einstein family, this place represents beauty in the world. It also represents a sense of community and a love of nature.
“It helps reduce stress and makes me feel better,” Antje said. “I really enjoy doing it. There are lots of nice people who come here to see something positive.”
Antje recommends the best time to visit the area is in the spring from March to May when the purple sea lavender flowers are in bloom.
Antje, now 84 years old, needs help from the community to continue to make this place special. One of the things needed is a better watering system because she is currently watering by hand and it takes a very long time. Another thing she needs to keep this up is more volunteers.
“I can’t do it all by myself,” she said.“ My main concern is if we don’t take care of it, we will lose it.”
Antje is currently volunteering twice a week. She and her sons can usually be found volunteering on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. She invites the community to come out and help them on Saturdays.
“If you can volunteer just a few hours once a month it would be greatly appreciated,” Antje said.
Mar Vista Hilltop Neighbors Association