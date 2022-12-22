Winter Wonderland

Barclay Butera transforms Shutters on the Beach for the holidays
Earlier this month, renowned interior designer and arbiter of Southern California style, Barclay Butera, unveiled a stunning seasonal transformation of the lobby living room and front façade at Shutters on the Beach.
The oceanfront lobby has been reimagined as a chic holiday wonderland dressed in glittering décor custom-designed exclusively for the hotel. A new Barclay Butera boutique also complements the lobby transformation and is open for the month of December.
“We are honored and delighted to work with design visionary Barclay Butera to bring to life the quintessential holiday gathering place at Shutters on the Beach. Barclay’s aesthetic perfectly complements Shutters’ classic beach house style,” said Christophe Baraton, general manager of Shutters on the Beach. “We look forward to welcoming hotel guests and our neighbors throughout the city to experience the warmth of the holidays in this magical space at Shutters.”
Since 1994, Butera has been the creative force behind his iconic design firm and showroom in Newport Beach. He is renowned for his approachable elegance and glamorous, chic interiors. His inspirations are drawn from a diverse variety of grand architecture from coast to coast, European and Far Eastern influences including everything from high-fashion runways to his world travels.
Upon arrival, guests are greeted by an illuminated coral tree wrapped in sparkling lights. The courtyard is adorned with thousands of miniature white lights, and life-sized regal nutcrackers stand tall in the entryway, custom hand painted in Shutters’ signature blue. An adjacent vintage sleigh finished in navy blue and surrounded by festive silver crowns and Christmas trees offers the perfect photo opp.
In the lobby, a 9-foot noble fir Christmas tree is decorated with lights and glass-blown ornaments in sea glass green and white, inspired by the Pacific Ocean. Classic and elegant magnolia wreaths and garland fill the lobby, while silver mint julep cups and white cyclamen top each table in the living room.
The Barclay Butera boutique is located on the ground floor and invites the public to shop the look, including furnishings from Barclay Butera’s collection for Lexington Home Brands, alongside hand poured candles, diffusers, shell and coral pieces, handblown glass in distinct shapes, blue and white ginger jars, signature picture frames, pillows and throws, bar and bathroom accessories, original art, baskets, totes and more. The boutique is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It has been a pleasure to partner with Shutters on the Beach to curate a space where guests can celebrate the season and create lasting memories,” said Barclay Butera, owner of Barclay Butera Interiors. “Bringing the spirit of the holidays to this exquisite setting excites me and is truly special. The inviting and magical energy here make Shutters the perfect venue for any holiday getaway or event.”
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica
310-458-0030
Barclay Butera