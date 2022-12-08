Local company receives prestigious business award
It takes a lot of hard work and ethical service to win the prestigious 2022 “Ethics Small Business Award.” That is exactly why Jonathan Howland Smith and his son, Gabriel, won this accolade for Wright Health Agency.
Blair Looney, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), publicly presented the award to the agency. During the NBC-covered presentation on Sept. 7, 2022, Looney said, “In the history of the BBB Ethics Award, Wright Health has received more letters of recommendation and positive reviews than any other business.”
Wright Health Agency prides themselves on their ethical business transactions and is thrilled to win this award. The award covers the geographical area of Central and Southern California and is reserved for companies that have smaller than 10 employees.
“It is an honor and blessing to be awarded the most ethical small business in Central and Southern California,” said Doug Wright, founder and president.
They credit this win to their strong belief that a company should express ethical behavior consistently, starting at the top and trickling down.
“Our founders, Linda and Doug Wright, led by example and expect our small team of five people to put honesty and integrity first, before sales,” said vice-president Jonathan Smith. “We always spend quality time with every client to learn their unique needs and expectations.”
Established in 2002 by Doug and Linda Wright, Wright Health Agency is an independent health brokerage firm. It provides a wide range of health insurance products and services to senior citizens in West Los Angeles, Pasadena, Coachella Valley and five Western states.
Both Jonathan and Gabriel are natives of Venice. For Jonathan, ethics is a value that was instilled in him as a child. However, this father-son team's value of ethical service doesn't start there. They come from a long local lineage that dates back to early Venice pioneers who arrived in the early 1900s. For over 115 years their family has made a difference in Ocean Park, Venice, and the West Los Angeles community by helping construct many of the churches and over 100 homes.
Prior to joining the Wright Health Agency, Jonathan and his wife, Diane, were founding pastors of the Venice Vineyard Church. In 2015, Jonathan became part of the Wright team and Gabriel joined the growing company in 2019.
Since Jonathan joined forces with Doug and Linda, they have vowed to keep the business small and done over 100 community educational and sales events. Educating seniors to help them understand Medicare basics is just one of the ways Wright Health serves their communities.
Another attribute the team offers is consistent client care.
“We don’t just sign up a senior in a Medicare health plan and expect them to navigate the often confusing maze of Medicare alone,” Gabriel said. “We take care of our clients. As a result, they tell their friends.”
Additionally, the agency provides its clients with expertise. The sales team spent hundreds of hours each year preparing for the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). During this time (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7), they studied the Medicare law changes, plan benefits, and became certified annually with most major carriers. This enabled them to help their new and existing clients confidently select the plan that is right for them. Their expertise helps promote high customer retention, with many of their clients remaining loyal to the Wright Health Agency for years.
When asked what is next for Wright Health Agency in light of this award, Doug said, “We value being a family-run company who helps people and knows our clients. Our plan is to keep doing what we do. We will keep our finger on the pulse of all the Medicare plans out there and help each client get the best plan that is right for them. Quality service from our team will take us into the future. Our prosperity will continue to emerge from satisfied customers who trust us.”
All services by the team of Jonathan Smith, Gabriel Smith and Doug Wright are always free to every client.
