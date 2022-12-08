Longtime Venice watering hole hosts anniversary party
The Brig recently celebrated its big 70th anniversary on Oct. 23. Located on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, The Brig is an iconic and well-loved establishment in Venice.
“We got a great turnout for the 70th anniversary,” said Jared Meisler, co-owner of The Brig. “The neighborhood celebrated and all of the regulars were there.”
An estimated 400 to 500 people came out to celebrate the special day, which included live music, two happy hours, food trucks, and complimentary tattoos from a local tattoo artist. Several DJs entertained the crowd including DJ Dred Foxx, DJ Illa and DJ Jayvon. The celebrations lasted until 2 a.m.
“For the 70th we offered great drinks, great DJs, and great music for the neighborhood crowd,” Meisler said.
The Brig’s cover band, The Brig Band, played an extra-long set lasting about three hours. In the past, The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger has joined them as their special guest. Krieger co-wrote many of the iconic group’s most popular hits including “Light My Fire," "Love Me Two Times," "Touch Me” and "Love Her Madly.”
“The Brig Band has played at The Brig for the past 23 years,” said co-owner Patti Reiss. "They have a group of core players and can be found here every Tuesday at 8 p.m.”
At the anniversary celebration, tattoos from Royal Heritage Tattoo and Body Piercing were offered for free. Over a dozen people received them and will forever have The Brig immortalized on their bodies.
There were also discounts on drinks and special gear. During the 2 to 4 p.m. happy hour, drinks cost 70 cents. Limited-edition hats and T-shirts were also available. St. Joseph’s Center, a local Venice nonprofit offering assistance to those experiencing homelessness, received a portion of proceeds from the anniversary party.
The Brig, with its iconic sign of Golden Glove Boxer “Babe” Brandelli, has been a gathering place and staple of the Venice community since 1952. Brandelli, who was a local Venice boxer in the 1930s, was The Brig’s first owner. He ran the establishment for about 50 years until his retirement. The current co-owners, Dave and Patti Reiss, bought it in 1999, then Jared Meisler came on board several years ago.
Capturing the eclectic spirit of Venice, The Brig was considered a biker dive bar. When the current owners took over, one of the first things they did was remodel it. From February to April 2001, they closed The Brig to make the updates.
“We wanted to give it a new elevated look,” Dave said. “We kept the original sign and the mural that was restored in 1990.”
Created in 1973 by a local Southern California artist and muralist named Art Mortimer, the mural is a “snapshot” of Babe and his beautiful wife Betty. The Brandellis are posing outside The Brig. Considered a mural within a mural, it depicts Mortimer on a ladder working on the mural in the background. The mural can be found located at the rear of the bar, near the patio.
The owners also changed The Brig’s hours and expanded the list of spirits served. Originally, it was open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., 365 days a week. When they took over, they decided to open it in the afternoons. They also enlarged the bar menu to include cocktails, good beers, and other drinks like agave spirits.
Currently, The Brig is known for offering its popular Mojitos menu and house cocktails that are named after boxing moves like “Knockout” and “SouthPaw.” There is even a “Babe Brandelli” shot, in homage to its original owner and founder.
In 2008, another innovation was the Reiss’ connection to food trucks. Besides drinking, many of The Brig’s regular customers wanted something to eat. During this time, food trucks were transitioning to offer good cuisine by reputable chefs. This included the Kogi Korean BBQ Taco Truck, which was co-founded by celebrity chef Roy Choi. Choi, who is a big advocate of street food culture, was one of the first trucks to park in The Brig’s parking lot.
Since this beginning, The Brig has continued this tradition and brings in local food trucks on Fridays. This is the origins of the First Friday Food Truck night on Abbot Kinney. From 5 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, locals can come out to dine and enjoy dozens of A-list food trucks. To commemorate the 70th anniversary and this incredible historical link to The Brig, food trucks were on-site all day and night with a special appearance by the Kogi BBQ Truck.
Celebrating 70 years, The Brig is proud to continue its long history as a local hangout that draws in the neighborhood crowd.
“The ambiance, relaxed neighborhood feel, and world-class bartenders are what The Brig is all about,” Meisler said.
The Brig
1515 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
310-399-7537