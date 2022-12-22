Bellacures’ revitalized nail service helps cleanse and balance one’s aura
Popular nail salon Bellacures is bringing back its popular “Spiritual Awakening” service, which was first introduced in 2016, with a new revitalized version to cleanse and balance one’s aura.
The manicure and pedicure service will help clients connect with, and balance, their body’s electromagnetic field (also known as one’s aura) by releasing negative energy while setting positive intentions. The service includes an Aura-Quiz (to help determine one’s aura color, as well as what each aura color means), Positive Intention Setting (customers write down anything negative they want to release from their life and what they want to see more of on special dissolving paper), Cleansing Bath (includes one’s choice of aromatherapy essential oil), Detoxifying Salt Scrub and Massage, and a Healing Crystal.
To further nourish the body, Bellacures has teamed up with Sweetfin to create the “Bellacures Reawakening Bowl,” which features sustainable salmon, yuzu kosho sauce, avocado, cucumber, edamame, Napa cabbage, carrots and market radish over black forbidden rice. The bowl will be available for a limited time at Bellacures’ Santa Monica and Larchmont locations.
Customers can also choose to radiate their vibe on their nails with Bellacures’ new spin on the aura nails trend utilizing reflective chrome atop of gel polish to match their aura color. The “Spiritual Reawakening” manicure costs $65 and the pedicure is $75 with $40 additional for gel+ chrome upgrade and it will be available at all Southern California locations.
“Customers have been asking for us to bring the Spiritual Awakening service back, and we listed,” said Jennifer Bell, senior marketing and brand manager at Bellacures. “The Spiritual Reawakening service was created to help clients become more in-tune with their energy, and leave the salon feeling balanced and ready to take on the bustle that the holiday season brings into our lives.”
Bellacures
1609 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica
310-584-4584, bellacures.com