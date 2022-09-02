The immersive experience brought together leading minds
VCs, startups, technology savants and community members gathered for an immersive pop-up experience on Aug. 17 that was designed to bring together the leading minds in psychedelics in technology. LA Tech Week x Psychedelics included a panel discussion featuring Natalie Ginsberg, the global impact officer from the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).
"This started out as an awareness event and watch party for Michael Pollan’s docuseries on Netflix, ‘How To Change Your Mind,’ and it transformed into a soulful display of creativity, openness, and support.,” said Beth Loughman, founder of Tiny Elephant and director of creative projects. “When the hyper-connected psych and tech community caught wind of this thing happening at World Wide Mind’s pop-up space on Abbot Kinney—it was as though I activated coconut wireless. I had the honor to witness consistent “How can I help?” energy from vendors, partners, and neighbors while it snowballed into a full-fledged celebration of both the Psychedelic Renaissance and the emerging technologies available to aid in mass healing.”
The event was hosted by Tiny Elephant, a creative impact studio; World Wide Mind, an advertising agency and pop-up owner; and Creating Fun. The experienced included networking with industry leaders, psychedelic NFTs, sound healing, an array of higher-conscious vendors, and two-panel discussions. A variety of activities were also available, including a light therapy experience provided by Take Me to the Light and created by former Apple engineer turned monk, Guy Harriman; and Creating Fun founder, Craig Gross, to simulate a psychedelic experience by stimulating the natural production of DMT in the pineal gland.
A brilliant panel of well-respected, seasoned professionals spoke to an intimate group about psychedelic research, policy reform, psychedelic and plant-based therapy, and how this all ties into the investment landscape,” Loughman said. “The networking social hour catalyzed important, honest conversations. People laughed and loved on one another, and experienced mind-blowing NFT artwork and live music. Incredible brands were able to engage with their fan base and new customers alike. We had a great time while graciously elevating consciousness. I believe we all have a mission here on this planet called Earth. And mine is to push relentlessly towards radical, positive social change. And I believe that’s what happened; the ripple effect was deployed."
