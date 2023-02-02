New Surgery Center

DISC’s Marina del Rey facility will offer an elevated patient experience
DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC) will open a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Marina del Rey in Q2 of early 2023. Taylor Design is the architectural firm attached while Cannon Building is handling the construction.
The new ASC will be located adjacent to DISC’s musculoskeletal clinic that is located in Steelwave’s Marina Park, and will combine the latest advances in minimally invasive technology and medical infrastructure with a world-class surgical team to elevate the patient experience in a safe and modern setting.
DISC is a premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. Recently, eight of its doctors were also recognized for their work in delivering complex, minimally invasive spine care to patients across Southern California. The prestigious honors were bestowed by The Southern California Super Doctors and the Orange County Medical Association’s 2023 Physicians of Excellence.
Since DISC opened its first ASC in Marina del Rey 16 years ago, it has used outcome-based data to launch a top-rated Newport Beach ASC in 2011 and is returning to Los Angeles with its most advanced center yet, capable of treating a projected volume of 1,000 complex spine cases annually.
“Over these past 16 years, we have embraced a fierce commitment to constantly evaluate, learn, innovate and fine-tune every part of the patient experience, whether the cases are simple or complex,” said Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., founding director and pioneering neurological spine surgeon. “Our new facility is the product of all of this—an ASC upholding DISC’s superior quality while creating a model that is truly the future of high-acuity outpatient spine for the U.S.”
The new 11,000-square-foot ASC will include two state-of-the-art operating rooms with Zeiss microscopes, a PACU bay and four private patient rooms including a luxury suite. The ASC will also have an inviting family lounge, private consult room and modern waiting room. DISC’s new admin space will have digitally integrated live PR feeds, collaborative workstations and conference space for teaching.
“Building on the standard set by DISC’s Newport Beach center, we have designed Marina del Rey to be the ASC of the future,” said John Gresko, Taylor Design’s Principal/Regional Director, Southern California. We have reimagined patient and physician flow to streamline care and make the environment feel more like an elevated, luxurious experience than a clicnical hospital. With no detail spared when it comes to patient monitoring or OR capabilities, this is a complete level-up in design and quality for a specialized site of service.”
DISC Sports & Spine Center