When Kitchen United’s staff was looking for a place to open a new location, Santa Monica immediately came to mind.
“Just being on the promenade is an amazing location,” said Katie Wollrich, chief marketing officer, Kitchen United.
“There are locals who enjoy Santa Monica and same with the tourists who come to the Los Angeles area. It has a lot of foot traffic.”
Kitchen United MIX is the nation’s first multirestaurant ordering to-go experience. It allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from multiple eateries, all on the same bill.
“If you’re in the mood for burgers but someone in your party would rather have poke, you can order them on one order,” Wollrich said.
“With my kids, their palates are not as adventurous as mine and my husband’s. We can satisfy an entire group’s cravings. You can get a burger with a side of donuts. You can make these fun, different combinations to satisfy your cravings.”
Locals can have items delivered from a variety of concepts, while others can pick up meals and dine in the food hall.
• Burger & Sons: An American burger brand that uses 100% all-natural, grass-fed beef, and sources all their produce locally to ensure that they are supporting the community and reducing their carbon footprint.
• Cookie Chaos: Serves, homemade cookies and dessert bars in classic and Asian-inspired flavors like ube caramel cornflake brownies and matcha with white chocolate chip cookies.
• Duck Donuts: Warm, delicious, and customizable donuts that are freshly made to order.
• Farmesa: A new concept by Chipotle Mexican Grill serving customizable bowls featuring proteins, greens, grains and vegetables. The menu was curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Nate Appleman.
• Mad Scientist Ice Cream: With 45 flavors of ice cream, 19 toppings and 15 test-tube drizzles to choose from, this concept encourages guests to build their own ice cream sundae, shake or ice cream bar.
• Pokaii: Hawaiian-inspired pokè brand featuring pokè bowls that are made with locally caught fish and fresh, locally grown produce.
• Salad: Offers a variety of healthy and delicious salads made with premium, sustainable ingredients.
• Blu Jam Xpress: A sister concept to Blu Jam Cafe, features to-go friendly versions such as the crunchy sandwich (a spin of Blu Jam Cafe’s famous crunchy French toast), the vegan wrap and breakfast panini.
• Gogo Ya: Crispy nori sushi tacos come in varieties like spicy ahi tuna, torched salmon teriyaki and seasonal vegetarian offerings. Guests can also order a bento bowl served over multigrain ride, house sushi rice or locally sourced greens.
• Mr. Roni Cups: The pizza here features 48-hour fermented dough made from imported Italian flour, resulting in a crisp yet airy crust. The namesake flavor, Roni Cups, uses two types of pepperoni.• Ms. Clucks Deluxe Chicken & Dumplings: Asian-inspired flavors, cooking techniques and umami are key to specialties like the crunchy cajun karaage chicken sando and signature spicy chicken and dumplings noodle soup with ramen noodles and truffled chicken wontons. The Original Ms. Clucks deluxe chicken smashburger debuted here.
• Pomodòro: The Italian pizzeria offers premium pizzas.
• Santa Monica Brew Works: Established in 2014, it is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside.
Food orders can be placed via on-site digital kiosks and online at kitchenunited.com/santamonica. Alcohol orders are only available at the Brew Works counter. While customers can also order from the individual restaurants through various third-party delivery platforms, “multirestaurant ordering” is only available through the Kitchen United Mix ordering platform.
“All 13 brands are independently operated,” she said. “We were most excited for Farmesa, which has custom bowls. We’re the first and only one that exists.
“We’re in the middle of a rolling launch for the rest of the brands. When you walk in, Duck Donuts is in the front. They’re selling fresh, delicious donuts, made to order.”
With Santa Monica Brew Works, guests can have beer with their food.
“There’s a lot of great seating at this location,” she said. “We expect to see more people enjoying these patios.”
Kitchen United MIX currently operates 18 to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Scottsdale, New York, Chicago and Ohio.
Kitchen United MIX Santa Monica
Santa Monica Promenade
1315 Third Street, Santa Monica