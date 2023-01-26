RVIVL brings innovative wellness services to Playa Vista
About three and a half years ago, Ken Silver and Dr. Adam Sands began taking trips to the grocery store to buy 200 pounds of ice to fill up a big plastic garden tub in the parking lot of Sands’ office. When friends they invited to try the tub raved about the experience and wanted to do it all the time, the idea for RVIVL was born.
“This was a clean, natural way to help people feel great, look great, and to meet like-minded individuals,” said Silver, an avid hiker, runner, skier, weightlifter, tennis player and co-founder of RVIVL, a fitness recovery studio in Playa Vista that opened in November 2022.
“We were inspired by the rapidly-evolving technology and techniques that professional athletes use to care for their bodies,” Silver said. “In fact, a core component of our mission is to make those ‘professional’ treatments accessible and affordable for anyone who shares our drive to be the best versions of ourselves.”
RVIVL offers a variety of services focusing on fitness recovery (a term the two have trademarked), including infrared sauna, ice bath, zero-gravity IVs, red light therapy and compression boots.
“A commitment to fitness recovery enables us to enjoy all of those things we love,” Silver said. “It also doesn’t hurt that you look and feel great from our services.”
After looking at dozens of locations across the Westside, they decided on Playa Vista because the residents perfectly embody three major components of their philosophy: commitment to health and fitness, technology forward, and strong community.
Helping this adventurous duo bring their vision to life was local architect Craig Schabel.
“We focused on using natural materials like dark wood, blackened steel and chrome accents to create a soothing yet energizing environment,” Silver said. “Something that was very important to us was providing private treatment areas where our members can be totally relaxed without losing a sense of community and togetherness.”
The partnership between Silver and Sands began nine years ago. After moving from Philadelphia to California, Silver suffered a severe back injury while training at a CrossFit gym.
“Exercise and the outdoors are a big part of my life and all the sudden, I was unable to do any of the things I love,” Silver said. “After working unsuccessfully with a few chiropractors in the area, I eventually found Adam’s practice. As a Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, his approach to my treatment was different. Along with traditional adjustments and soft tissue work, we focused a lot more on mobility, core strength and recovery.”
Over the next few years, the two continued to work together, and they discovered a shared interest in the biohacking movement.
“Adam was the first person I’d ever heard mention Wim Hof, and we were crazy enough to dive head first (not literally!) into ice baths, infrared sauna and photobiomodulation (light therapy) as natural recovery methods,” Silver said. “Not only did these treatments help repair my body, but I started to find my general stress level going down, my sleep improving, and my body lean out in a way that just doing weight training and cardio never achieved.”
The actual opening of their studio has been a long process, delayed even more due to the pandemic.
“We have fought hard to stay the course, to not compromise on the space and the experience that we dreamt of creating,” Silver said. “Adam and I have found ourselves on many late nights painting walls, grinding concrete, helping out any way we can to aid in the construction process. It has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”
RVIVL’s Services:
• Infrared Sauna. Beautiful private infrared sauna suites, each with hand crafted, plaster showers and one with its own cold plunge in suite. Big enough for two people. Saunas use deep penetrating infrared heat to help you sweat out all your toxins and melt away all your stress. RVIVL offers 30- and 60-minute sessions.
• Ice Bath. RVIVL teamed up with Morozko Forge to provide the coldest ice bath on the market. With temperatures as low as 32 degrees, the forge helps your body bring down inflammation, recover faster from exercise, burn fat, and produce a calm, centered mental state. Ice bath is filtered, self-sanitized with ozone, and filled and drained throughout the day. A Revivalist will be right by your side to offer guidance and technique for first-timers. There is a dedicated shower to heat up before and after as desired.
• Zero-Gravity Vitamin Infusion - IV Therapy. IVS with the best quality ingredients and most potent doses to leave you feeling superhuman upon leaving. IVs are formulated by one of LA’s top naturopaths while you relax in zero-gravity recliner. The combination allows you to strengthen your immune system while decompressing your mind, body and soul. RVIVL be offering NAD+ treatments, as well as a special IV for pregnant and recently pregnant moms.
• Red Light Therapy. With regular red and Near Infrared light exposure, you will experience an increase in your skin’s collagen production, you’ll have less inflammation, minor injuries will heal faster, and you’ll get better sleep with a better regulated circadian rhythm. RVIVL offers JOOV Dual Elite, which consists of 18 high-powered red and near infrared light panels to provide you with the most effective dose for your full body in 10 minutes or less. These light wavelengths work at a cellular level to increase cellular metabolism, increasing ATP production, making your body more effective from the cells up.
• Compression Boots. Compression boots use sequential pulsing with distal release massage to decrease recovery time, increase lymphatic drainage, and improve circulation. These are popular with runners, cyclists, and other endurance athletes.
RVIVL
12746 W Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3-3110, Los Angeles
310-437-0104