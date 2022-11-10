Lifestyle brand Saints aims to empower and support disenfranchised communities
Four years ago Daniel Ordonez created the brand Saints, which includes a barbershop, boutique and art gallery in Culver City. He founded the company to inspire people to make a change through their experience with a reputable intent-driven brand. Ordonez combined his common interests in art, fashion and beauty to bridge the gap.
“I want to be someone, and teach people to be someone who isn't afraid to blur the lines and not keep everything in a box,” Ordonez said. “It’s OK to be multi hyphenated.”
There is a significant void in the barbering industry because of the lack of knowledge about cutting and styling specific textures of hair, specifically in minority categories. Because of this, the barbershop is the bread and butter of the company.
“I want this to be a place where we introduce people to upscale yet welcoming products for their day-to-day life,” Ordonez said. “This is a lifestyle brand. We want our customers to come in, join our community and empower one another. Some of this is possible through a quality cut with a positive experience.”
Ordonez went to college in the area and has years of experience working for different types of businesses, including tech spaces and design. Those years of work led to him wanting to build something that he could call his own and perfect to his standards. He wanted it to embody who he is and be a personification of himself.
His main focuses are providing a memorable experience, motivating growth and self-development within his customers and employees, and filling the hole in the demographic of the Westside so that everyone has a place where they feel valued.
Saints hires minorities and people who are dedicated and work hard. The barbershop prides itself on quality cuts over quantity of cuts. Ordonez’s employees are his favorite part of owning and running Saints.
“The bond we have, watching them grow, and the culture we’ve cultivated together, is such an honor to be part of,” Ordonez said. “It is so rewarding to see the change of self-improvement and development in each and every one of them. It’s like the saying goes: Your vibe attracts your tribe.”
Ordonez said he believes that the future will be led by creators. Creativity changed his life and taught him that there are multiple solutions to any problem. This forward way of thinking is why he also always treats the business as a start-up rather than a small business because there isn’t room for comfort in complacency.
“I want to be ahead of the game and always moving forward,” Ordonez said. “I want to lead by example and gravitate toward positive energy. There aren’t a lot of Black-owned businesses in the area and I want people to learn from Saints that the way that you treat people matters. We greet and treat everyone who comes in the same way.”
Currently, the shop offers men’s cuts and shoulder-length hair cuts or shorter. Eventually they will expand to longer hair, but that is not an option at the moment. The barbershop has also eliminated quick line-up appointments because it wants to guarantee a quality full-service haircut. The boutique retails vintage and streetwear apparel, accessories, books, magazines, and art, with new releases available every Friday. All of the brands they carry are minority owned and all the art they sell is created by minorities.
Ordonez’s goals for the future include expansion, but not to become a franchise.
“It would be nice to have around five to eight stores around the world to bring people in other countries into the community,” Ordonez said. “Less is more. I want this community to be global and full of good people who are fulfilled, purpose driven, and satisfied with their life.”
Ordonez also wants everyone to know just how grateful he is.
“I would be nothing without the people who support me,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who steps into the shop or has been part of the clientele/customer base. I am really lucky and grateful to have such down-to-earth customers.”
Saints is also active in the local community and hosts events including art shows, panel discussions and fundraising parties around enriching causes they believe and support. They are hosting an event at the shop at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. It is a fundraiser in partnership with Inner City Arts — a nonprofit that creates programs for disenfranchised students without access to art programs in public schools. The event will include complimentary drinks from Remy Martin, music by DJ Madjungle, and the opportunity to learn more about the art community. Tickets are available on Eventbrite (bit.ly/3t7Vfs1)
Saints
12796 Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles
424-425-3897
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Instagram: @saintsinlosangeles