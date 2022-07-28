Culver City company brings the sea to land with latest innovation
Los Angeles native Don Tashman has brought Earth’s largest creature ashore with the fusion of skateboarding and art in the recent launch of the nimble Ballona skateboard.
The Ballona skateboard is the latest innovation from Loaded Boards, a skateboarding company based out of west LA that was founded by Tashman. The design of the 27.5-inch board mimics the belly of a sperm whale and its sculpted curvatures create a mini “longboard.”
The nimble board and whale design create a “humorous” juxtaposition that is meant to highlight the abilities of the board.
“It's really a small board but it uses a whale, which adds to the joke,” said Tashman, the CEO of Loaded Boards. “Despite that small size, you do have quite a bit of stability to it.”
The Ballona Board provides a stable platform, tuned steering and responsive handling. The width of the board enables the rider to have leverage and control while performing tricks. The board was named after the Ballona Creek, which runs behind the office of Loaded Boards and is a testing site for the company’s boards. The naming of the board is also a play on the word “ballena,” the Spanish translation of whale.
The Ballona board features two different graphic styles, the Moby and the Willy, that were designed by artist Tomás Güereña. Both graphics portray abstract aquatic themes that further incorporate the whale element in the board.
Tashman said the board is suited for a range of people. He said the nimbleness of the board is fitted for advanced riders or individuals who have experience with skateboarding. The size of the board is also beneficial for teaching children how to skateboard.
“My kids have learned on that board,” he said. “It's easy for them to turn and it's small.”
Tashman decided to start a skateboarding company in 2000 after a series of events. Tashman grew up in a skateboarding environment and skated throughout the late 80’s. Although he was a skateboarding devotee, he became infatuated with a different type of board.
“I fell in love with snowboarding when I first saw it in 1989 at the local mountains,” Tashman said. “I did everything I could to go snowboarding as much as possible in that era.”
He continued to emulate the snowboarding experience in the streets of New York when he studied literature and astronomy at Columbia University. Tashman spent his college years constructing skateboards from old snowboards and riding down hills in the city with his friends.
After college, Tashman found employment in several dot com jobs before returning to Los Angeles and working for his father’s clothing company. For a few months, Tashman designed skateboarding apparel until he had an “epiphany.”
“I had been building skateboards for myself as a hobby for seven or eight years,” he said. “At that point, I was like, this is what I should be doing. I love materials, I love being hands on and I love creating things.”
Two years later, Loaded Boards launched its first skateboard, the Vanguard. Aside from boards, the company also offers wheels and decks. Its products are available in 250 stores across the U.S and over 40 international countries.
The skateboarding company is conscious about creating environmentally sustainable designs and production. Tashman said the company explores different bio-based alternatives and recyclable options. Most of their boards are made from bamboo, which is “renewable and fastly growing.”
“To be candid, manufacturing is inherently not environmentally sustainable,” he said. “So it's a working process. It's always been part of our ethos as a company, first and foremost, to reduce and remove all toxicity in the work environment.”
Tashman said Loaded Boards uses water-based finishing for its boards and all materials contain nontoxic glue.
Through Loaded Boards, Tashman continues to merge snowboarding with skateboarding while also now bringing the ocean to land.
“Our goal is and always has been to extend what a skatepark can be,” he said. “We took snowboard technology and applied it to skate originally and then used that as a platform to explore all kinds of new constructions, new styles of riding and new technologies.”
Tashman said Loaded Boards continues to push the boundaries of skateboarding by expanding the limits of a skateboard. He said the company is built on a “virtuous pyramid scheme” that is designed to spread love.
“The primary mission of loaded boards is to spread stoke; it is to spread love and joy in an inclusive and creative fashion,” he said.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.