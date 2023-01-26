Luxury eyewear designer Patty Perreira creates without limitations
Patty Perreira first met Bill Barton back when he was CEO of Oliver Peoples and she worked as the company’s head of design. He later approached her in 2006 to join forces with him to start their own brand, which eventually led to the creation of Barton Perreira in 2007.
“Our goal was to continue to build upon the momentum and energy we had created at Oliver Peoples and to focus now on our own brand,” Perreira said. “Our shared feeling is that together we could make amazing eyewear—quality, fit and design. We have a great partnership, as well as mutual respect and admiration for one another. He motivates, challenges and inspires me. Bill and I trust each other’s instincts. We both have many years of experience in the eyewear industry. His expertise is in the business aspect, while I am the creative. I believe our talents truly complement each other. Bill and I share a vision to build an eyewear brand that would create a legacy of timeless design and impeccable quality that is complemented by culture. Eyewear is our passion.”
A self-taught designer, Perreira perfected her design skills and creative vision for 18 years at Oliver Peoples. She was also a creative consultant on a variety of fashion eyewear collections for renowned designers such as Prada, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and Paul Smith, among others.
“I love that Barton Perreira gives me creative independence to design what inspires me in the moment and that I have the freedom to create without limitations,” Perreira said. “At Barton Perreira, I’ve been able to partner and design eyewear with so many incredible brands and people, which keeps the process fresh and allows me to think of eyewear design in new ways. What I love about eyewear design is that it’s a combination of fashion and function. I love being part of the entire design journey, from the conception of an idea to the final product.”
Since Barton Perreira’s inception, the brand has distinguished itself as one of the finest eyewear brands in the world that is coveted by a long list of influential people and celebrities including Ryan Gosling, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Serena Williams, among others. Their frames are hand crafted by leading artisans in Japan and ensure that every facet of the brand’s eyewear is brought to life with precision and virtuosity.
“Barton Perreira has a relentless dedication to craft along with a passionate vision for creating products without compromise,” Perreira said. “With over 30 years of experience in both design and production in Japan, we have fine-tuned our development process. We pride ourselves on focusing on the consumer and delivering beautiful, luxury eyewear season after season. We don’t cut corners in production to achieve better profits, we design with the intent to make the most beautiful eyewear we possibly can. My design process is quite instinctual, not trend based, and ultimately defined by countless designs that will stand the test of time.”
The brand has two mainline collections that launch for Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter, and they also collaborate with friends of the brand to create special pieces. They recently launched a Limited-Edition style and will continue to launch these special sunglasses in Perreira’s design collection that are very intricate and introduce new design technologies.
“My relentless devotion and passion to create beautiful refined eyewear is almost an obsession,” Perreira said. “I pour everything I know and love about design into every piece and let my instinct and intuition tell me when it’s right. No logos to define us, but rather a pure, less-is-more aesthetic. My inspiration varies from design to design. It can start with a shape, a color, a certain technology or even a mood. I am also a very visual person and I find inspiration in almost everything, but it is really the visionaries in art, architecture and music who remain true to their art form and don’t assimilate that continue to challenge and inspire me.”
Among Barton Perreira’s most memorable collaborations is its collection with 007.
“I have been a Bond fan for many years,” Perreira said. “I have a home in Jamaica, where I go every year for design inspiration for Barton Perreira. Jamaica is also the home of Bond, where Ian Fleming created and wrote the Bond Series. When I found out that the wardrobe stylist for “No Time to Die" wanted to buy Barton Perreira glasses to style Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, I was thrilled. The stylist said that when she was thinking about how to dress James Bond, he had to look iconic and definitive. I was so honored to have our glasses styled throughout the film. We have garnered such an incredible partnership with EON Productions that we launched The Legacy Collection to celebrate 60 Years of Bond this year, with styles of sunglasses re-imagined and inspired by Bond characters in vintage films.”
Barton Perreira will also be kicking off its first Women’s Coalition project next month with Perreira’s friend, Kelley Baker. It will serve as a platform to celebrate women that embody the entrepreneurial spirit and drive to create.
“Being a female co-founder and designer for a luxury brand is an honor that came with an unconventional path,” Perreira said. “I want to encourage women of all ages to follow their passions and share them with the world. We will continue to engage and support women in these areas and celebrate their creative spirit through product collaborations. Kelley is the first of many to come and we are excited to partner with her. Through these Coalition initiatives, we will be giving a portion of profits to Women of Women, a global NGO that helps women create their own businesses through vocational training and mentorship. Supporting and celebrating women is what this project is all about.”
Perreira, who lives in Venice, feels a strong connection to the community she lives and works in.
"Venice is forever evolving, and it has an extraordinarily strong core/DNA that I connect with,” Perreira said. “I think there is a California attitude and influence in my design aesthetic. California embodies a luxury that is sophisticated yet relaxed, refined yet subtle, using high-end sustainable materials.”
Barton Perreira eyewear can be found online and in select independent optical shops, specialty luxury retail stores and some of the top department stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, Harvey Nichols, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, among others. Barton Perreira also has flagship boutique locations in Aspen, Kansas City, Montana and New York.
Barton Perreira
Instagram: @bartonperreira