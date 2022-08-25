Amazon One comes to Playa Vista’s Whole Foods Market
Playa Vista Whole Foods recently introduced customers to Amazon One, a new and optional way of shopping. Amazon’s new biometric-based palm recognition and payment system is now available for use at the Playa Vista Whole Foods Market, which joins a growing list of Whole Foods and other Amazon and third party retailers to offer the contact-free payment and identification system around the country.
To register for Amazon One, a customer needs only to enroll their palm by hovering it above a small circular console and linking a credit card and phone number. When they are ready to pay, customers simply hover their palm over the Amazon One device and the card that is linked to their palm will be charged. The system provides a contact-free option for customers looking to leave a congested store quickly, qualities that are poignant in the midst of a global pandemic.
It takes less than a minute to enroll and once a person has registered, each time they need to confirm their ID or pay they’ll just hold their palm above the device for a second or two, then the transaction is complete.
When holding one’s palm over the Amazon One device, the technology evaluates multiple aspects of a person’s palm. No two palms are alike, and they analyze all these aspects with their vision technology and select the most distinct identifiers on their palm to create their palm signature.
Safeguarding customer privacy is a foundational design principle for Amazon One. The Amazon One device is protected by multiple security controls and palm images are never stored on the device. The images are encrypted and sent to a highly secure area that has been custom built for Amazon One in the cloud where they create each user’s palm signature.
For more information about Amazon One, visit their website.
Whole Foods Market Playa Vista
12746 West Jefferson
Boulevard, Playa Vista
310-862-9900
