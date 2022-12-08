The Awards Ceremony for the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade will be held after the parade at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Killer Shrimp. Appetizers (vegetarian options available) and a no-host bar will be provided for all boaters. Two people invited per boat entry. Additional attendees are $10 each at the door.
There will be a photo slide presentation of all entries. Fabulous gifts will include hotel stays, restaurants, entertainment, golf, theater, and everyone goes home with a prize. Free parking is available. Please return two assigned numbers at the awards ceremony.
Address: Killer Shrimp, 4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
Award Categories
Best Overall
Best Power
Best Sail
Best Individual
Best Organization
Best Charter
Best Yacht Club
Best Company
Best Theme
Best Music
Best Spirit
Best Live Band
Best Lights
Best Animation