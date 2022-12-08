Awards

(Chris Mortenson/Staff Photographer)

The Awards Ceremony for the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade will be held after the parade at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Killer Shrimp. Appetizers (vegetarian options available) and a no-host bar will be provided for all boaters. Two people invited per boat entry. Additional attendees are $10 each at the door. 

There will be a photo slide presentation of all entries. Fabulous gifts will include hotel stays, restaurants, entertainment, golf, theater, and everyone goes home with a prize. Free parking is available. Please return two assigned numbers at the awards ceremony.

 

Address: Killer Shrimp, 4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

Award Categories

Best Overall

Best Power

Best Sail

Best Individual

Best Organization

Best Charter

Best Yacht Club

Best Company

Best Theme

Best Music

Best Spirit

Best Live Band

Best Lights

Best Animation