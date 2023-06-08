Walking through Kilburn Live’s the World of Barbie immersive experience in Santa Monica, visitors can relax in Barbie’s full-size camper van and take a trip aboard Barbie Interstellar Airways, but the one thing they can’t do is take a picture with Barbie. That was purposeful, explained Jonathan Sanford, the COO of Kilburn Live, because every person entering the World of Barbie becomes Barbie.
“The whole idea behind Barbie right now is that you can be anything, and Barbie isn’t a single person anymore; it’s the person coming in,” Sanford said. “We don’t actually have in real life an (actor) playing Barbie who you can get photos with at the show because Barbie is not a single individual.”
Kilburn Live’s intention behind the World of Barbie was to embody the brand in an immersive experience for visitors to experience the whimsy, nostalgia, values and history of Barbie. During the immersive experience, visitors spend approximately an hour and a half exploring a life-size reimagination of Barbie’s Dreamhouse; they can swim in her pool, peruse her collection of cars, and grab the mic in her music studio.
Then, guests can visit the educational section of the museum to revisit more than 60 years of Barbie history. The museum portion of the experience features all authentic Barbie memorabilia, save the original Barbie doll, which is kept tightly under lock and key. But they do have a replica, remarked Sanford. There is also a whole section dedicated to inspiring women, emphasized Sanford, including the first Barbie of color and the first Barbie doll with Down Syndrome, which was released in April.
“That doll was immediately added to our museum,” Sanford said. “We have a whole wall of firsts…(such as) the first time a woman was shown to be an astronaut in 1968 (and) the first ethnic doll added to any doll line. Barbie has always been at the forefront of that, so when we have the opportunity to incorporate those things into the show, we do.”
Kilburn Live designed the World of Barbie experience to be interactive, explained Sanford. Barbie’s pool became a ball pit that guests of all ages are welcome to play in, and there is an interactive game where visitors can try to match historical milestones with Barbie releases. Kilburn Live’s intention behind incorporating these interactive components was to do more than create an “Instagrammable experience,” Sanford said.
That said, Sanford proudly recounted how the show is a marvel of beauty and design in his eyes. Sanford said one of the things that made the World of Barbie so wonderful was the talented team of designers at Kilburn Live who worked with Mattel Creations, the owner of Barbie, to create the exhibition.
“It wasn’t one of those scenarios where a designer comes in and puts something to paper that’s blue sky and unattainable. (They) rendered out what was realistic,” he said. “We were able to build exactly what (they) put on the page, which is why I think it’s been as successful as it is.”
People keep coming to experience the World of Barbie, so much so that Kilburn Live extended its run in Santa Monica through Sept. 4. Intended as a traveling experience, the World of Barbie will move on to a new city after it closes in Santa Monica. But Sanford said that demand and the upcoming release of the Barbie Movie were just too perfect not to try to extend the show through the summer.
“There’s also the nostalgia factor,” Sanford said about the exhibition’s success. “Barbie is 63 years old now and mothers and grandmothers who played with the doll and grew up on the doll are now getting to take their children… Even the mothers and grandmothers can remember when they were little and they had their first Barbie. It’s a very nice moment and that’s why I think the demand continues to be so strong for the brand.”
Sanford didn’t want to reveal too much about what Kilburn Live has planned for the release of the Barbie Movie. But he did highlight other upcoming events open to the public. Sips after Sunset is a special after-hours evening for Barbie fans 21 and up. Tickets allow guests to hit the dance floor, enjoy themed Barbie drinks and after-hours access to the World of Barbie.
In the future, Kilburn Live will also release dates and tickets for Movie Days at World of Barbie for guests to watch classic Barbie animated films in their theater. They also plan to hold a Pink Carpet Night, where visitors are encouraged to wear their most fabulous Barbiecore outfits to walk down the pink carpet.
Sanford wanted to emphasize two things about World of Barbie, the immersive aspect of the exhibition and its pure beauty.
“There’s nothing else like it that has ever been created for Barbie. There’s not an immersive experience that has ever been created like this. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. I hope that when people do come to see it, they appreciate it — because it really is beautiful,” Sanford said. “It’s real; it’s not a toy. So I want people to appreciate what goes into that and feel like they’re stepping into something real and not fake.”
But at the end of the day, Sanford said he wants guests to walk out of the World of Barbie feeling that’s the most fun they’ve had in a long time.
World of Barbie
WHEN: Ticketed entry times
Wednesday to Sunday through Sept. 4
WHERE: 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
COST: $34.50 for adults
INFO: theworldofbarbie.com