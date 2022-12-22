Santa Monica photographer launches new project
Pictures can empower. Santa Monica-based fine arts photographer Elizabeth Waterman already witnessed that in her previous series photographing strippers.
This December, she’s turned her considerable artistic eye to women who live on the streets, some of the city’s most marginalized populations. In a work called “Women of the Sidewalk Project,” she’s taken pictures that show just how powerful women in that population are. The project runs through Dec. 23 and the viewing link on Instagram will be up until the end of the year.
She has partnered with The Sidewalk Project and as part of the holiday seasons, they’ve been releasing 12 days of photos of women who live on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The women are paid and will receive a portfolio of photographs. Anyone visiting the project can donate through an online campaign link.
Jen Elizabeth of the Sidewalk Project invited both trans- and cis-gendered women to participate in the project, women who find themselves unhoused for a variety of reasons.
Waterman first learned of The Sidewalk Project through a friend who works on their board. Impressed with the work that they do, she reached out to ask whether they could use photos.
The Sidewalk Project uses public health acts, art, music, film and other mediums to empower people. They focus on harm reduction, reaching out to unhoused people, in particular the drug-using and sex worker populations. They try to provide medical care and connect them up with housing and services. Their street team engages in crisis response, system advocacy, wound care, job placement, medication-assisted treatment and creative community resources.
When Waterman first started her project, everyone on staff told her she needed to speak with Jen Elizabeth, the director of Street Engagement and Services and an HIV navigation specialist.
“Jen is a caseworker and the staff member who worked with sex workers,” Waterman said. “I tracked Jen down—she was always so busy helping everyone. She immediately said, ‘Yes, I have a lot of women I think would do this.’ They only came because they trusted her. It’s really a testament to her and their relationship with her.”
She ended up doing three shoots at the Sidewalk Project’s new offices with five different subjects plus the Sidewalk Project staff.
Elizabeth wasn’t sure how things were going to happen, but she did hear about Waterman through others in the office, getting told that she was an amazing photographer who had done an incredible book on strippers.
“I got to finger through it a little bit online and it was gritty and real,” Elizabeth said. “I was like, this is really cool that she wants to take pictures of the population that (we serve) it is just so inspiring and incredibly moving. To me, everyone in the unhoused community are the most marginalized—the sex worker population in general and then zoomed in on the transgender sector workers, then you have the Black transgender sectors and it really doesn’t get much more delicate than that. They deserve to have a day, a moment, to feel beautiful and have their photos done.”
She points out that if many of these women dressed as men, they’d face a lot less violence and hardship, but that they are true to themselves and who they are. It causes her to be protective of them because she knows there are those who would seek them out and harm them just for being who they are.
“They are the most badass of this community, the most courageous, so I was excited for them to have an opportunity to get their pictures done and a portfolio put together,” Elizabeth said.
Waterman said she was immediately impressed by the women who volunteered to participate in the project.
“These women are so strong,” Waterman said. “These are brave women. They are moving forward in circumstances that are not ideal and they have these complex lives. Those are the faces that really need to be seen. These are the people that need to be seen in a nice way, showing them as human beings and people that need attention and help and resources.”
The photos being released to the public also come with quotes from the subjects. Blue tells viewers that only the strong survive.
“The Sidewalk Project is a great organization,” Blue wrote. “The people I met there really cared about me and they didn’t even know me.”
Another participant, Nala, is eager to inspire others.
“I want to keep shooting for the stars and not looking back,” Nala wrote. “I want to keep going forward and motivate others to do the same.”
Elizabeth stressed that it was very important to her that all participants were compensated and recognized for being gorgeous people who deserve to be treated with all the glamour of a model.
“We don’t use Black women’s bodies,” Elizabeth said in talking about the fundraiser. “That’s very important to us at Sidewalk to always honor what’s happening and be very careful about it so they are definitely going to be compensated and they’re very excited to get the full portfolio. They’re thrilled about that because it is super beneficial for them. Part of the proceeds of any of the donations we get are going to go to these women as well as a payment to say thank you for being so courageous and wonderful.”
One of the project participants, Bianca Copeland, talked about how The Sidewalk Project and Elizabeth in particular helped her to get a new start and was impressed by the compassion that Elizabeth showed.
“Once I got out of jail, I was standing with some friends on the streets with nowhere to go and one of my friends recommended Jen of the Sidewalk Project,” Copeland wrote. “She said Jen was a good friend who had helped her and her girlfriends get places to stay. And so I met Jen. She knew everybody, she gives out food and gift packs and stuff like that. She got me housing, a shelter for the time being. I couldn’t get anything before. So it was a blessing.”
During the shoot, one of the women took cloth, went into the bathroom with some scissors and made her outfit for the shoot. It is the type of creativity and resourcefulness that Elizabeth said has her in awe of these women and the way they carve out joy in very difficult circumstances. She wants people to know about what incredible human beings they are and she hopes this project will contribute to doing that.
Most of the women in the portraits live in a world that looks askance at them, which is why Waterman felt it was important to look at them through a different lens, to look at them as people who deserve respect, who deserve to be beautiful and deserve to be taken care of.
“It changes the perspective of how people see them,” Waterman said. “There’s not a lot of great media right now or great visuals of them in a powerful, respectful way.”
She was determined to present her work in a different way than what is often done with people who live on Skid Row. She said that too often the focus is on their trauma and the images are depressing. She didn’t want to present that viewpoint.
“I want images that are colorful,” Waterman said. “I wanted images that could be in Vogue. One of the women, Bebe, is wearing a red dress that she literally designed and styled in the bathroom during the shoot. She came up with this really cool custom piece. It’s showing them in a far different way than what is out there and it’s a much-needed way. They’re really, really beautiful. They’re holding themselves with grace and dignity and like beautiful women who deserve to be respected.”
Elizabeth said she is always a bit terrified about having a photographer or a journalist witness their work because she never knows whether they will respect the best interests of those she serves. Words and images, she said, are incredibly powerful and can uplift or destroy.
“Meeting Elizabeth (Waterman), I have to trust a little bit,” Elizabeth said. “I am extremely protective of the women in Skid Row in general, of any woman that does not have housing. I tell them everything. The women that were in this particular project, they were very, very, very ready to do it.”
Waterman hopes that this project will raise awareness of the Sidewalk Project and pave the way for them to earn more grants. The project, she said is all about the people in the community and that was something she tried to capture with her photographs.
“A woman alone is extraordinarily vulnerable,” Waterman said. “But women together can take over the world, we can do anything. The resources of the community are a thousand fold more than any one person. These women that we photographed have been involved with the Sidewalk Project and they help connect people.
Elizabeth said that people are often too quick to judge those who are on the streets. She cited the number one reason women end up on the street is because they are trying to escape domestic violence. Then, once they are on the streets, drugs become a huge temptation because they help them stay awake, which keeps them safer.
“Maybe keep a slight little window cracked open for the possibility that maybe this person is doing the best they can in a life that maybe none of us could even fathom,” Elizabeth said. “And they deserve love. They deserve to be appreciated and to belong somewhere. The streets are dangerous, rough and hard, and even in that, they’re still thriving. That speaks hugely to the type of women that other people want to judge. I see joy in the midst of this war zone that is super, intentionally created. Every day it keeps me motivated to keep fighting for what they deserve.”
And, as one of the participants wrote as part of the project, every day brings a new chance to make things better for someone.
“In every day there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact,” Nala said.
Women of the Sidewalk Project
WHEN: Through Dec. 23