Welcoming Winter

By Haley Beyer
Westside Voices is an a-cappella group that was started in 2006 by Harris Levey. The diverse group of professional singers performs a wide variety of music. Although they aim to have 12 people in the ensemble so each part can be covered by three voices, they are currently operating with eight performers. Participants have come and gone, especially during the pandemic when they were limited to outdoor events and had to sing with face shields, but five of the original members have remained.
“We perform whatever we are feeling and what will be fun,” Levey said. “It could be jazz, pop, rock, classical, and so forth. We will do anything and everything.”
Music has always been a big part of Levey’s life.
“My parents sang through my whole childhood,” Levey said. “I took music appreciation as a course in college where I connected with some people and started playing guitar. I loved it and started looking for more musical opportunities. Funny enough, years ago I was reading The Argonaut one day and found a singing group looking for people to join, so I did. And then I sang with other groups after that and eventually I just thought to myself, I really want to sing. I should just create my own group, so I did.”
Since then, the extraordinary group of singers has participated in various events including corporate fundraisers, charities, outreach to schools and the community. They even received a commendation from the city of Los Angeles from Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Every time Westside Voices performs, they hope that their audience leaves surprised, had a good time, heard quality music and formed a connection with the musicians.
“We love to sing, we love to reach our audience,” Levey said. “We want to bond with them and sing with them rather than at them. Westside Voices always wants to put on a good show and provide actual entertainment.”
Westside Voices doesn’t have a director, so each musician is responsible for learning their part and showing up prepared to practice and performances. Levey picks the music himself, but strongly takes into consideration the opinions and preferences of the singers he works with so that everyone gets to sing what they want and is excited about the repertoire.
The connection of the group, combined with a love for the music and the beauty of a performance with no instrumental accompaniment, brings everything together.
“I love the people,” Levey said. “We have a great group and we are all friends. We all love the music so it doesn't feel like work and we have a lot of fun.”
The group performs three concerts a year: a holiday, spring, and summer set so they have a few months in between to prepare. This year the holiday concert will happen slightly earlier on Nov. 20 to celebrate both the arrival of winter and the holidays. It will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Chapel (6323 W 80th Street, Los Angeles).
There is a suggested donation of $15 that will go toward supporting the ensemble. For reservations to the holiday concert, if you are interested in joining Westside Voices or booking them for an event, contact Levey at 310-822-9067 or visit westsidevoices.com.