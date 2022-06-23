Film captures woman’s relentless journey to success and hope
It’s not often you hear someone say that real estate saved their life, but in the case of Kathleen Black, it’s not only true, but it has helped her transform the lives of thousands of others.
The story of her beginnings has been made into a documentary film that headlined the Marina del Rey Film Festival. “The Relentless One” is the story of a woman who grew up in a home where she witnessed and experienced physical and emotional abuse. She became homeless at 15 and was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric ward, which she said was a changing point in her life.
Her history of homelessness is one reason she wants to see others in homes where they can be safe. She describes the work she does as sacred and the profession as one of healing. Black leads a coaching and consulting firm and is one of North America’s leading real estate team coaches and trainers.
“I have a need to help make sure that people have security in their home and give voice to people in difficult situations,” Black said. “In real estate, you’ll have people who have been through domestic abuse, the passing of a loved one, divorce or somebody’s terminal illness. You’re in situations where people feel vulnerable.”
It was why she wanted to do more than sell real estate. She wanted to help shift agents to a mindset where they support their communities and change their approaches to working with clientele.
“It doesn’t just shift their business,” Black said. “It shifts their whole lives and it shifts the people’s lives that they’re interacting with.”
M. Douglas Silverstein, an Emmy-award winning director who has collaborated with such superstars as Beyonce, Madonna and Taylor Swift, learned about the story from another woman he had worked with. He read the book Black had just written about her life and immediately knew he wanted to tell her story if she was willing.
“I was able to talk about some very difficult subjects that happened in her life—witnessing parental domestic abuse, being homeless and just the tenacity to keep moving forward no matter what the obstacles are,” Silverstein said. “That’s why the film is aptly named for her. The relentless one. It makes a lot of sense when you get to know her and when you see this film.”
Courage was immediately necessary as Black had no say in how the story would be told. After her initial meetings with Silverstein, she had to wait until the film was done to learn what was in it. Silverstein interviewed everyone he could find who knew Black and would be willing to talk about her life. He spoke with her mother, her sister, friends and family. Everyone had their own perspectives.
“A lot of being a documentarian is hunting down leads,” Silverstein said. “I’m not suggesting in any way that she hid anything in her story, but I wanted it to be my investigation of her story. I’m going to seek the independent and clearest truth that I can find.”
Black described seeing the film as emotional and terrifying. She attended it with her children and family. However, she was thrilled with the result and even more so with the people who came up to her to tell her that they could relate to what she went through and that it had made them stronger.
“That was the most important thing for me,” Black said. “If you can take something that’s negative and make it 20 times more positive—that’s the alchemy of life, right? The film allowed me to walk with people and for them to feel seen and understood instead of damaged or broken or wrong.”
Silverstein set out to tell a story that would challenge himself visually and aesthetically. It’s why there are beautiful shots of nature and the Toronto skyline contrasted with what happened inside Black’s home.
“There’s really intimate, dirty, gritty recreations of the terrible pain and the fight between her father and mother,” Silverstein said. “That is more of a narrative technique because the truth is, no one turns on the video camera when dad is physically attacking mom.”
He cast actors to recreate the scene.
“It’s upsetting to look at even though it’s very brief,” Silverstein said. “It doesn’t shy away from the intensity of her experience. In the effort to always tell the truth in the film, even the dialog that was said is based on the remembrance of some of the characters involved in that scene.”
He pointed out that everything reported in the film is based in truth and the decision to be cinematic was to challenge the audience to look at how difficult it was. Black said she felt that the film captured who she was, but that it also shows she is constantly changing.
“It captured my progression from a young girl to where I was a year ago when we stopped filming,” Black said. “It captured the essence of how I approach things and who I am and the fact that I am continuously and always growing.”
While there are gritty and intense parts of the film, Silverstein ultimately characterizes it as a triumph over tragedy story.
“This is an inspiring story about a person who refused to have an average life or to be broken by life,” Silverstein said. “I don’t know anybody who does more work on themselves or has more adventures to get to know herself better or takes more classes. That’s why she’s the relentless one. She won’t give up. I want people to not see this as a dark story.”
Black, who as a coach spends her life working with people for change, knows that it is easy to feel hopeless. It’s why she wants the film to be both inspirational and aspirational.
“There are so many different categories this world tried to put on me and if I had taken any of them, I wouldn’t have done anything I have now,” Black said. “I want people to really have hope that they can build something better, that the things that have happened to us don’t have to hold us back. They can propel us forward. And when we do that healing work, we change our families, we change the trauma moving forward and it changes the world.”
