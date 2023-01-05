Chasen Greenwood’s company seeks to better the world through contemporary ballet
Chasen Greenwood had an exciting 2022, one that saw major life changes for him and created new opportunities for dancers, especially those who wanted to give back to their community and make the world a better place.
After making a name for himself as a dancer on both the west and east coasts, the Santa Monica choreographer, singer and actor has launched the next step of his career, the founding of The Realm Company.
It’s a project-based contemporary ballet company where dancers engage in community outreach, stage and screen projects, and performances of new work. It’s been a long-standing dream of its founder, a dream which finally took root this past summer and escalated with events for the rest of the year.
Greenwood is a longtime dancer and teacher at the Westside School of Ballet in Santa Monica. It was there where he held a fundraiser to gauge the interest donors and supporters might have in his idea.
“It happened so fast,” Greenwood said. “I hosted a major fundraiser for which I produced a 30-minute ballet inspired by ‘Stranger Things’ from Netflix. I’m very inspired by TV, film and concert work. We sold out, which I’m very grateful for. As a director, I was wondering, who’s coming?”
With the money raised, they were able to open The Realm, incorporating as a nonprofit. Greenwood wants it to be a company whose legacy is that they spread light, inspiration and love through abstract work and performances. He seeks to reimagine stories inspired by movies, television and theater and to create original works.
Dancing with love
Shortly after incorporating, The Realm participated in an inaugural ballet festival featuring Southern California dancers and dance groups. It acted as an educational opportunity to introduce ballet to children from low-income homes, extending free tickets to those who qualified.
Five professional regional ballet companies collaborated with other local artists. The Realm was featured along with dancers from Bolshoi Ballet, San Diego Ballet and New York City Ballet in a new work that Greenwood choreographed to original compositions by Taylor Briggs.
The piece, Greenwood said, “is inspired by love. The journey driven by love for two people to find their one heart. It takes time. Sometimes it’s a surprise when you get there, out of nothing, a silence, it comes. Fourteen minutes long, I call it, ‘When Leaving Isn’t an Option.’”
He describes himself as a sensitive guy who loves love. The new work gave him an opportunity to talk about love.
“I wanted to create a very short ballet about the different trials of love and what love looks like to everybody, which is different,” Greenwood said.
Collaborating to create music
Taylor Briggs has become the official producer for The Realm, collaborating with Greenwood to compose and produce original music for them. He is the brother to one of the company’s main dancers and son of Tim Briggs, a musician who played for Alabama.
Taylor recently graduated from Berklee College of Music.
Greenwood said the pair have formed a dream collaboration, one in which they are able to send musical bits back and forth to each other and get each other on a visceral level.
“It’s such a dream to have a composer that just knows what you want to hear,” Greenwood said. “We want to actually start a record label. The goal would be to open a small facility where we have the record label and work with recording artists…and then attached to that we would have a studio so I’m able to work with dancers and we can rehearse there and also rehearse at Westside Ballet School.”
Dancing with pride
Since that initial fundraiser, Greenwood has worked on several other projects and outreach with the company. In October, they performed live as part of the 30th anniversary of “Models of Pride,” performing at the Youth Music Festival portion of the day-long celebration.
“It offers family members, educators and professionals and all adult supporters of LGBTQ youth the opportunity to share their story and it includes workshops and resources,” Greenwood said. “Coming from Texas, coming from the South, I understand how difficult it can be for a lot of kids growing up in the LGBTQ world. When I saw this opportunity arise, I was like, absolutely, we’re there, 110%.”
The LGBTQ Center figures into Greenwood’s personal history and he saw the performance as a chance to acknowledge their generosity and to spread the benefits of dance to varied communities. When Greenwood arrived in Los Angeles, he struggled to land on his feet.
“For six months, I lived out of my car,” Greenwood said. “For a few nights at the LGBTQ Center, they gave me a cot and were so supportive and helpful to me. So, you can imagine, I’m glad to give back.”
Talking about mental health for dancers
Greenwood is highly committed to mental health, especially among dancers. He and The Realm are exploring work with Danscend, a new wellness company committed to spreading mental health awareness among dance education.
One of the co-founders, Michelle Loucadoux-Fraser, has extensive Broadway experience, performing in such shows as “Anything Goes,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Mary Poppins.” Greenwood created an Instagram reel with them and may collaborate with them in the future.
“She (wanted) to bring me on as a guest to talk about mental health and the dance world and what we can do to improve it moving forward,” Greenwood said.
The result was a 30-minute plus interview where they talked about ways the dance world could do better at supporting dancers and educators and making the dance world a safe space.
“It’s a really cool program that they’re pushing through and it’s very important for mental health,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood said he’s seen a major difference in the vibe and work ethic since he’s been a choreographer. The dance world has begun to pay more attention to mental health. He felt that Danscend represents well what he likes to do.
“I really try to keep a positive environment,” Greenwood said. “We want healthy competition. All my dancers feed off each other. They push each other very much, but I don’t do the sizing up or any of what I grew up going through.”
Movies and candles
October also saw The Realm participating in its first full-length feature film alongside such luminaries as Al Pacino and Charlie Heaton. They created a dance scene in the movie “Billy Knight,” written and directed by Alec Roth. Realm took seven dancers to perform in the film, 95% were original Realm company members.
In January, they’ll be performing in the Candlelight Experience in San Diego to the music of Danny Elfman. The Candlelight Experience performs music in stunning venues by candlelight. The San Diego show that The Realm will dance in is at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre. They will take four dancers to that performance.
Capturing a life on stage
Amid all the dance projects, Greenwood is meeting with a New York writer, Kacie Devaney, who is interviewing him in preparation of creating a film about his life. The plan is to have three actors playing the part of Greenwood: him as a child, as a teenage actor, and his contemporary self.
“We’re diving deep,” Greenwood said. “I’m bringing some old, old things out emotionally for this. I’m pretty excited, though these kinds of projects take a little time. She’s got a huge team in New York and I’m just thrilled. I finally get my life story out there with what I went through in Texas being a dancer and being a boy and the bullying.”
He says he has lately been going through his own journey of forgiving things from his past and childhood, particularly when it comes to his father whom he hasn’t seen in nearly 20 years. Looking back, Greenwood sees certain silver linings. His father was part of a gang and when he wasn’t in prison, he abused him.
“My mom was phenomenal,” Greenwood said. “She did everything she could and honestly, the art saved my life 110%. My father even told me, ‘Had I been out of prison, I would have never let you do ballet.’ I really believe that everything does, to a certain extent, work the way it’s supposed to.”
Choosing company dancers
Greenwood continues his close collaboration with Westside Ballet School. He offers three open classes each week for company members to stay in shape and for outsiders to come in and dance with the company. Within those classes, he said he can audition dancers and see them perform.
He’s trying to keep an open mind and fill his company with dancers of all ages and experience levels.
“I’ve had dancers who have not had a lot on the resume, and they are phenomenal,” Greenwood said.
One of his dancers at the opening fundraiser was straight out of training and that was his first official gig.
“I really just use my classes to audition dancers,” he said. “I don’t care what your resume is—whether it’s a little or a lot—it’s how you dance and if I’m inspired to work with you. Once I see you and you catch my eye that you’re picking up my movement, that you look beautiful doing it, and that you’re your own artist putting your own twist on it as well—that is usually what inspires me to go up and offer you a contract.”
His dancers include regional talent that have danced with the San Diego City Ballet, the Santa Fe Ballet and Mariinsky, along with those who have commercial experience. He rejects the idea of having a dance hierarchy. He wants the company to be filled with people who are collaborative and work hard. He describes The Realm as having one cast.
“Balanchine was the same way,” Greenwood said. “He always said Corps dancers danced just as hard as soloists. As of right now, we are all one.”
Elise Filo, who danced with the American Contemporary Ballet for five seasons—including as a principal dancer—described the environment at The Realm as "extraordinary." She is one of the company’s dancers.
“Chasen’s charismatic energy is contagious and his artistic vision is inspiring,” Filo said. “It is really special to be a part of this new vision for dance and art. There are so many unique perspectives being brought to this company and it feels like a fresh direction that is filling a void in the industry. As a choreographer and director, Chasen is amazing to work with—he creates an incredible environment that makes dancers feel free and empowered while also striving to grow and improve."
Greenwood has continued working with television and movie studios from Paramount to HBO and others. He has dancers who understand the complications and challenges involved with dancing for the camera.
Throughout the upcoming years, he’s eager to see his company grow and do more work, possibly do a tour and to collaborate with other dance and nonprofit organizations.
“It’s hard work,” Greenwood said. “You have to love it. You have to be passionate about it. The arts saved my life, so the least that I can do is to give back. This is what I was made for.”
The Realm Company
Instagram: @chasengreenwood