A young boy and girl play on the beach. He uses the packed sand as a ramp for his motorcycle, while she promenades her doll down the same runway. Different dreams but shared worlds. The opening scene of the short film “En La Arena” foreshadows the difficulty of following your dreams as an artist.
The 16-minute short film is, first and foremost, a love story, but it plays off deeper themes of growing up as a first-generation Mexican American, gentrification on the Westside, and the courage to forge new paths.
The story of “En La Arena” follows two Westside natives through their many “meet-cutes,” each a decade apart. The plot follows their journey as they struggle to forge their identities as first-generation Americans and aspiring artists.
Intertwined relationships steeped in the culture and authenticity of the Westside are also symbolic of the creators of this short film. The writer/director Frankie Garcés and his film company, Good Omen Pictures, have partnered with Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) and its executive director, Alex Aldana, to tell a story from their community and by their community.
Garcés grew up in Santa Monica going to the youth center where Aldana has been a fixture for nearly 20 years. Over that time, they’ve built a friendship and a vision to empower youth in the area with access and training in the film industry. “En La Arena” is the first product of this vision.
“I was raised in a family with roots on the Westside,” Garcés said. “That history provides a lens through which I approach filmmaking. Good Omen tries to make films for marginalized groups. We are seeking authenticity versus tokenization. The collaboration with the youth center and the film fellowship program are a chance to give back. Our goal is to transform the lives of young people by developing their skills and their leadership. We want to develop the future leaders of tomorrow. I am an example of that.”
PYFC seeks to empower youth through professional training in film, music and the creative arts. A state-of-the-art music studio and film editing rooms allow local youth to explore the film and music industries. The programs are free for participants between the ages of 8 to 24.
Aldana had a simple answer about what drew him to make “En La Arena,” the first film of the collaboration with Good Omen.
“I saw that the focus was on young people and created a strong connection with our youth center,” Aldana said.
He also mentioned the inclusivity of the process: “I’m proud that three of the main cast were first-timers in being cast in a professional film. This was a life-changing experience. If we can take film from Santa Monica to international film festivals, it raises the visibility of PICO and brings it to the international stage.”
For the World Premiere, which took place last November at the Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, Garcés and Good Open were taken by surprise when nearly double the number of expected people showed up. Instead of 80, they received more than 150 people at the premiere.
Garcés said the response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive. At the world premiere, he recalled that the question and answer panel with the actors and creators after the show became very emotional.
Not only were the actors touched to have worked on a film that showed their experience as first-generation Mexican Americans authentically, but the audience was also pleased with how the film subtly showed how the Westside has changed into a different landscape over the years.
“I wanted to give that story a voice. I am eternally grateful for my life and the opportunities I’ve had. I want to make sure that I and Good Omen are generating that support and positivity for the youth from my neighborhood. It was awe-inspiring to hear the feedback from the cast of the movie at the premiere and how this program impacted them emotionally and professionally.”
Aldana is looking to the future of the film program following “En La Arena’s” success.’
“A lot of kids are excited and chomping at the bit to produce the next project. A couple of students are working on documentaries and short films,” he said.
Rooted in the experience of the Westside, which has a history of being deeply entrenched in the experiences of Black and Mexican Americans, “En La Arena” was built off a shared vision and offers a springboard for youth in the community to pursue their dreams and add their voices to the film industry.
“I was fortunate enough to have a good community in the Pico neighborhood to support my dream,” Garcés said. “I realize how rare that can be. The root of this story is what PYFC represents. The mission statement of Good Omen is that Black and Brown stories are important…That’s the kind of change Good Omens wants to see in the industry where authentic stories are being told by people who have experienced them.”