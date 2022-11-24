Westside Ballet’s annual holiday performance returns to BroadStage
Last fall, not only did a starring role in the company’s most anticipated production appear out of the question for two Westside School of Ballet veterans battling illness and injuries—but even dancing again at any level seemed in doubt.
What a difference a year makes.
Lilly Olvera and Jasmine Harrison, both 18, fought their way back into the studio and now, onto the stage. The longtime friends will share the role of Sugar Plum Fairy in Westside’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” beginning an eight-show run on Nov. 26 at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.
The Sugar Plum Fairy joins the Cavalier in the famed pas de deux, a dance that Olvera would watch in her first years at Westside, as she appeared in the smaller roles meant for beginners. Back then, she didn’t want the coveted part.
“It terrified me, because it's the longest piece, and you’re what the audience sees last,” she said. “You're the grand finale. It always seemed so intense. It looked so scary. But at the same time, the scary things are the fun things, because then I get to look back at them and say, ‘I can't believe I did that.’”
What was scarier, though, was when Olvera began feeling ill during the beginning of the pandemic. But it wasn’t COVID.
“I have a condition called POTS,” she explained. “I also had, growing up, chronic migraines, and my migraines would get really bad. I would get visual symptoms, so I wouldn't be able to walk around my house even, because I would walk into walls. Obviously, dancing was off the table, and that was really awful.”
Olvera’s neurologist diagnosed her, and with the help of a cardiologist and nutritionist her health improved and she was able to resume dancing. The first day back in the studio with Westside artistic director Martine Harley felt like a literal dream to her.
“Martine has always been very nice and very sweet, but I was so scared, because I really wanted her to know that I could do this,” she said. “I remember at the beginning we were a little bit into bar, and she came up and put her hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You are just as beautiful as I remember.’ It was honestly the most cliche thing, and for a second I thought I made it up in my head, but then the girl next to me was like, ‘That was so sweet,’ and I was like, oh my gosh, thank God I didn't make that up.”
For Harrison, the road back to the studio went through a physical therapist’s office. She said repetitive stress caused a substantial hip injury, and she had to take off several months while healing. Grateful to dance at all again, she didn’t imagine getting any of the major roles in “The Nutcracker.”
“But then Martine asked me to do Sugar Plum,” Harrison said. “Even with my hip injury, I guess I was able to come back and dance at the same level that I was before. I had to do a lot of physical therapy, I had to do Pilates, and just make sure to know when I’m reaching my limit, and I think it's working.”
Harley has been thrilled watching two of her longtime students recover.
“Lilly and Jasmine grew up at Westside, and the two of them overcame some incredible physical challenges,” Harley said. “They have such resilience coming back and saying, ‘This is what I want to do. I want to graduate in my “Nutcracker” at the top of my game.’”
Westside’s “Nutcracker” follows the 1954 George Balanchine choreography that most companies use. Harley maintains to keep the tradition of Westside’s founders, which first produced the show 49 years ago. The setting remains the same, but Harley updated a few elements.
“We made some changes to the Arabian costume and also to the Chinese dance,” she said. “In the Chinese dance, it was traditional to hold up two fingers for the Chinese dancers, which was representing chopsticks. That was more recently viewed as culturally insensitive or stereotypical. I researched it and watched what are the most traditional dances in China, so I re-choreographed the dance to be with fans instead, and the younger dancers hold lanterns.”
Westside also has invited professional Maté Szentes, who has been a member of several major companies, to perform the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cavalier.
For Harrison and Olvera, one of the brightest spots at the end of their long journey to becoming the Sugar Plum Fairy is watching others who are just beginning.
“I get to see all the kids that are like so excited,” Olvera said. “And I love helping out in the dressing rooms, getting everybody ready for their costumes, because it reintroduces the magic. Last weekend, I was helping out one of the younger girls, putting on her beaded and shiny head piece, like a crown. And I get to see them experience it as I did.”
“The Nutcracker”
WHEN: 1 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4
WHERE: Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica
COST: $50
INFO: westsideballet.com/nuttix or 1-800-595-4849