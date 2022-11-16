The Champ Is in Town

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski
Less than 24 hours after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, Joey Logano flew to LA to meet with nearly 100 kids at a Boys & Girls Club of Greater Los Angeles in Venice. Logano answered questions from the kids, signed autographs and posed for photos with the Bill France Cup.
Later that night, Logano sat courtside for the Los Angeles Clippers’ 119-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers honored Logano’s championship during the second quarter, while reminding fans that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is returning to the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5.
During halftime, Logano spent time with Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams and posed for photos.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Logano returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time after winning the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in February. Logano conducted interviews and posed for photos with his 2022 Busch Light Clash and NASCAR Cup Series Championship Trophies.
NASCAR will break ground on the quarter-mile, asphalt oval track at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting nascarclash.com.