Spellbound

Broadway performer spins new tale with debut novel
Santa Monica native Ashley Griffin did not set out to write a re-envisioning of “Sleeping Beauty,” however, it may have been predestined. For the Broadway, television and film actress/playwright/dramaturg/columnist, telling stories in novel form seems like a natural transition.
Griffin has been writing since she was 3 years old and her debut novel “The Spindle” released in November 2022 has already been compared by critics to C.S. Lewis and George MacDonald (coined the founding father of modern fantasy writing).
“I'm trying to sort of reexamine what the historic and mythic and cultural and fantastical origins of some of these stories might be, why they resonate with us, why they're so important and why it's so important that those things not be forgotten,” Griffin said.
Griffin said her mother knew she would be a future performer telling tales on the stage after Griffin re-enacted a scene from Disney’s “Pinocchio” at the age of two.
“Apparently, I was still kind of talking baby talk, I would stand with my finger pointed up like a wand, and I would make the same inflections and do the same motions over and over again,” Griffin said. “And finally, [my mother] was like, ‘Honey, what are you doing?’ And I said, ‘The Blue Fairy monologue from Pinocchio’…now where I had heard this word, nobody has any idea. I took her in, put on ‘Pinocchio,’ and I was doing the same motions as the blue fairy.”
Subsequently, Griffin’s formative introduction to fairy tales was Disney’s animated motion picture “The Little Mermaid,” which piqued a young curiosity to seek out more fantasy tales at the local Santa Monica Public Library and discover multiple adaptations and interpretations.
“I remember having this ‘a-ha’ kind of child version of a Joseph Campbell moment, [seeing on the library shelf] the Egyptian telling of Cinderella, the Chinese telling of Cinderella, and so on, at the beginning, the author would state, ‘These are adaptations, these are actual cultural fairytales,’ Griffin said. “And I learned quickly we find the same stories everywhere. That idea that there's something so deep in us as human beings, Joseph Campbell would call it the collective unconscious, but that really connects us in there, these stories that are just intrinsically human stories, and there's these beautiful cultural variations of them.”
Griffin took her love of stories and fables to the next level and began directing, including blocking and full technical rehearsals with her grandparents and babysitters. By the age of three or four the triple threat [acting, singing, dancing] was cemented. Before Griffin was 10, her mother found a DVD of Broadway performances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
“And one of the ones on there was Anthony Newley (best recognized for composing the soundtrack for Gene Wilder’s version of ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’)...when I watched him perform, I decided I wanted to be the first female Anthony Newley,” Griffin said.
By the age of 17, Griffin had her first play produced at the Santa Monica Playhouse and pursued secondary education at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, becoming a self-coined ‘bi-coastal’ inhabitant.
With roles on and off Broadway, Griffin made a living as a working actor and transitioned easily into film and television, as well as off screen educating future performers. Griffin returned to her passion for telling tales and began writing a novel almost as an exercise.
“I decided to try writing a book because I've always loved books, I've always thought it would be really cool to write one and I sort of thought, well, if nothing else, it'll make me a better writer in general,” Griffin said. “If it turns out I'm terrible at this, it'll just help me improve.”
Writing was a side project until the pandemic halted all theater and film productions and turned the arts world upside down.
“I think all of my theater colleagues and fellow artists, we were doing everything we could,” Griffin said. “I didn't just write ‘The Spindle,’ I also wrote a couple of new plays and created some virtual productions. I used the time to do dramaturgical development on a few other pieces.”
To say Griffin kept busy as a salve while living in the epicenter [Manhattan] and witnessing the inescapable horrors of the pandemic at its original peak is an understatement.
“I think the thing that probably affected me the most was thinking about people I love and care about and that loss and how we as a culture, deal or don’t deal with loss,” Griffin said. “I know that impacted some of the things that I was writing the most. I think [loss] drives home also how important art is. I get really frustrated when people say, ‘Don't go into the arts for a career, don't do this or that or whatnot.’ What did we turn to during the lockdown? We turned to the arts. Thus, I think when you pair technique with inspiration and your own style, that's when something really great happens. I took this time to be as creative as I could. And I'm so honored that it bore fruit in this way.”
Griffin will acknowledge with full transparency that writing a book is quite the opposite of theater and turned to her training to refine her unpublished works.
“I recorded the audio books before they were published,” she said. “And that was actually really helpful dramaturgically, to hear them out loud, to say it out loud, to notice discrepancies here and there. Such as overusing a word.”
And the extra attention and preparation has worked in her favor. Griffin has another novel set to be published in the next year. The best part of all is Griffin’s story is coming full literary circle with recent speaking engagements at her former elementary school and the Santa Monica Public Library.
“Just the idea that these libraries that I spent so much time in, in their fairy tale sections, that something that I wrote is now going to exist there is really magical to me,” Griffin said.”
Ashley Griffin