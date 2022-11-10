The Actors’ Gang revives a raucous, down-and-dirty comedy
It’s rude, it's rough, it’s inappropriate. And when it first took to the stage it caused a riot.
It — meaning “Ubu the King” by Alfred Jarry — was also the play that launched Culver City’s Actors’ Gang 40 years ago when a group of then-UCLA students staged midnight showings of the iconic French play that has gone down in history as the predecessor to modernism, Dadism, Surrealism and the Theater of the Absurd.
Now in its anniversary season, The Actors’ Gang is returning to this show, in part because one of its founders, Tim Robbins, said that coming out of the pandemic, the work that theater needs to be doing is radical and revolutionary.
“I don’t think this is the time for polite theater, this isn’t the time for banal theater,” Robbins said. “(Ubu the King) is a perfect response to how screwed up everything is right now. It’s rude. It’s inappropriate. It’s offensive. It’s funny as hell. I just really wanted to get down in the muck and create something hysterically funny and really dangerous.”
While the original productions were at midnight, these revivals are 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from now until Dec. 3. For the later-night performances, doors open at 8 p.m. for pre-show drinks, and the show is followed by a party at 10:30 p.m. It’s an event billed as “celebrating 40 years of mayhem.”
An anniversary benefit concert was also held at BroadStage in Santa Monica on Nov. 12 that featured Jackson Browne, Mendeleyev and others.
“Ubu the King,” also known as “Ubu Roi” or “King Ubu,” was the first in a trilogy that opened in Paris in 1896. It had a single public performance that year. In the audience that night was W.B. Yeats who thought it was an important and momentous event — but not too many of his contemporaries at the show agreed with him.
“The audience in Paris rioted,” Robbins said. “They tore up the seats of the theater and threw them on stage. Yeats wrote about it. The quote I remember is, ‘After this, a savage God.’”
The Actors’ Gang sprung out of the punk rock movement with performers who wanted to tear down the world and rebuild a better place. Four decades later, Robbins said The Actors’ Gang has a new, young group of actors who remind him of himself and the founders in their youth.
“What inspires me the most is to start a new wave of Actors’ Gang anarchy 40 years in,” Robbins said.
Robbins, who is directing “Ubu the King,” had a video copy of the original Actors’ Gang production and he showed it to the current troupe.
“I had forgotten how twisted and funny it was,” Robbins said. “After the screening, I had about five of the young members of the company come up to me and say, ‘We really want to do this.’ I hadn’t been thinking about it at that point, but I was receptive to the idea because they should do this play at some point. Every young person should do this play.”
At the beginning of rehearsals, as he said is standard for work they do, Robbins had every actor play every part. He points out that it isn’t unusual in a town centered around show business to lose an actor for a weekend. It’s also a practice, he said, that helps to instill humility, a trait he feels contributes to being a good artist.
“If an actor is struggling in something, I’ll have another actor come up and do their part,” Robbins said. “They watch and they get another hint on what they may do. We try to create characterizations together and have collective discovery.”
His cast made plenty of discoveries throughout the rehearsal process, starting Robbins said, with discovering how to have fun. They also discovered the roots of the company and what has made it into the iconic organization that it is today.
Robbins said he wishes more young people would look beyond Broadway when they are preparing for a theatrical career. He’d like them to explore and perform the works of art that changed people’s perceptions of theater throughout history.
“Ubu the King” is one of those in that it shattered the idea of polite, domestic melodrama and opened new pathways for theater.
“There would be no surrealism, Dadaism or expressionism without ‘Ubu the King,’” Robbins said. “Those are huge, huge movements that have changed not just theater, but all of us. There would be no Jean-Paul Sartre, there would be no Eugene Ionesco, there would be no (Bertolt) Brecht, there would be no Richard Foreman without ‘Ubu the King.’”
While “Ubu the King” is a significant piece of theatrical history, Robbins warns against placing it in hallowed halls or comparing it to Shakespeare. It is far from dignified or noble.
“It’s a base, scatological exploration of a vile character through which we reflect on human nature,” Robbins said. “Our approach will be like anarchic children playing war and having a ridiculously good time, but what you’re witnessing are extraordinary events that you are filling in with your imagination just as the players, as they play like children, are creating something through their imaginations. We can create epic struggles, epic battles, coup d’etats with ridiculous choices that are funny and horrifying at the same time.”
Their production is an athletic work where actors do somersaults and have to get what Robbins describes as down and dirty. They’ll have a chalkboard with a running body count—one that will eventually record the fatalities of nearly the entire Russian and Polish armies.
The play, Robbins said, reflects the world we are living in and the headlines in today’s news. It’s why he rejects doing polite or realistic theater right now and desires to go back to the anarchy and punk rock disorder of the 1970s and 80s. It was a time when the president, Ronald Reagan, had just been elected and was making jokes about dropping nuclear bombs, a fear newly in people’s minds as Putin threatens the use of such weapons in Ukraine.
The founders of The Actors’ Gang were very concerned about their future.
“We were seeing the beginning of the dissolution of ideals that we’d grown up with,” Robbins said. “We were witnessing the compromise of our older brothers and sisters who went from being activists who wanted to change the world into Yuppies that wanted to change their financial status. Punk rock was a reaction to that.”
In 2022, Robbins said we’ve once again witnessed two years of very divisive and what he calls frightening times. He’s again witnessed evil in the world in the form of people pitting groups against each other. It’s something he says he cannot understand.
“I do know that evil exists in ‘Ubu the King,’” Robbins said. “I don’t know why he does it either, but I know he does it. Ubu doesn’t have a particular political philosophy. He doesn’t have a particular political thought. He’s simply selfish and greedy. He’s lusting after power, which unfortunately covers about 99.9% of the politicians in our country. It’s not our job as artists or people that make theater to be political partisans. It’s our job to look beyond the headlines and the propaganda and ask questions about what is really going on and why it is going on.”
Robbins is an artist who looks up to community organizers, to people who bring others together. He says we have far more in common than we have differences and most people want the same things. It’s why it is important for artists to try to look at the world the way it is and to present it in a crazy, absurd way that makes people laugh.
The goal of the production isn’t to change people’s minds, but to get them together in the same room, particularly people who might not otherwise be together. Once they are there, Robbins wants them to laugh together and recognize who Ubu is.
“Through laughter, they can have more perspective on what’s going on and more of a sense of self-empowerment because they can maybe, with this new lens, see through the propaganda that’s leading them into hatred,” Robbins said. “That’s the high-minded hope for a low-minded play.”
He invites people to come out and have a blast, especially people who have never been to the theater.
“It’s a leap into the unknown,” Robbins said, “but its raucous. It’s drunk. It’s fun…and it ain’t high minded.”
WHAT: “Ubu the King 2022”
WHEN: 9 p.m. Nov. 11, 18, 19, 26, Dec. 2 and 3
WHERE: 9070 Venice Boulevard, Culver City
TICKETS: $35
INFO: theactorsgang.com