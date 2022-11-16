By Summer Aguirre
In the past few years, Elijah Kirkland-Cuffee has undergone a transformation.
The Santa Monica musician, known as ProphetBoy, utilized the pandemic and turned his gift for music into a budding career as an artist and brand focusing on promoting positivity. On Friday, Nov. 18, he will drop his self-titled EP, a collection of pop and rap songs reflecting his recent self-growth.
“I’m just really looking forward to the response that it’s going to get from my fans and different people,” he said. “Hopefully they can really feed off of my positive energy that I put into making this music, and they can feel inspired and really enjoy it just as much as I enjoyed making it.”
The “ProphetBoy” EP will feature six tracks. While most of the songs are newer, a couple were created during the pandemic when he could truly begin working on his music and growing his brand.
“I’m extremely excited to just be releasing some new music. One of the big differences that I feel between this EP and the music that I dropped a couple years ago is more like my state of mind,” Kirkland-Cuffee said.
He finds himself in a “very centered, grounded and more mature place” and hopes that is expressed in his new music.
“I actually would go as far to say that time period is really the foundation for the steps and who I am and the shifts that I made into becoming the person that I am today,” he said.
He decided to self-title his EP due to the parallel between the message he aims to spread through his music and the values of his brand — which advocates for “music, merchandise and messaging.”
“Ultimately, I would say that what ‘ProphetBoy’ really tries to encompass is allowing everybody to feel inspired, motivated, pushing toward their dreams and goals, and expressing themselves freely,” he said. “I feel like as long as that sort of message is sent through my music, I figured it’d be a good title, so to speak, for my EP.”
Following the release of his EP, Kirkland-Cuffee will finish his book, “Quarantine Dreams.”
“The essence of the book really is about these different truths that I sort of came to during quarantine, and how I sort of evolved and grew from these different truths,” he said. “Hopefully that can be something that can help other people.”
Kirkland-Cuffee’s drive stems from the desire to be “a good person, having a good message, and hopefully a cool brand that people can get behind.” He explained he understands the positive effect that himself and ProphetBoy can have on the community and beyond.
“To be a part of something positive, something that’s going to be helpful, something that can potentially impact and inspire people in a positive way, that’s really what motivates me at the end of the day to do what I’m doing,” he said.
Supporting Kirkland-Cuffee behind-the-scenes is his mother, Rana Kirkland, who discovered her son’s talent as a freestyle rapper and acts as his “momager.” An actress whose resume includes a role in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” she offered Kirkland-Cuffee invaluable advice in the entertainment industry.
“She just has a lot of knowledge and intuition when it comes to branding, marketing and really just giving me a lot of confidence stepping into the music industry,” Kirkland-Cuffee said. “It definitely gives me a lot of clear direction, which is something that I would say a lot of other artists can definitely struggle with.”
