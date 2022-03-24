Fia Steak features Michael Grecco’s iconic celebrity portraits
Fia Steak, the Santa Monica dining companion to the Michelin-recognized Wilshire Boulevard, Fia, has launched a permanent exhibit of custom celebrity portraiture.
Michael Grecco, an award-winning commercial fine art photographer, has teamed up with executive chef Brendan Collins to create an ode to the classic steakhouse and provide an intimate atmosphere of exposed brick, classic leather booths and well-known faces. The likes of Martin Scorsese, Laurence Fishburne and Teri Hatcher peer over the diner’s tables. Michael Grecco’s “ICONS” opened on March 15 with an RSVP reception.
Grecco, who has a background in editorial and advertising photography, selected his best-known works with each image telling a story within a story.
“When you’re working with great talent, they’re able to act, [Scorsese] was extremely expressive,” Grecco said.
In the portrait that was originally shot for Direct TV as an accompaniment to Scorsese’s favorite films, Scorsese is hiding his face in his hands.
“But you can always tell it’s Martin Scorsese because of his eyebrows, right?” Grecco said. “Martin Scorsese tells the story of Martin Scorsese in a way.”
Grecco’s career spans five decades with initial work freelancing for the Associated Press and later joining the Boston Herald as a staff photographer. He made a name for himself as a magazine photographer with People Magazine and others, covering notable names in New York and LA during the 1990s and 2000s.
Drawn to extreme contrasts of light and dark, Grecco’s signature technique encapsulates a stark visual to incite emotion within the viewer and create a reaction. Grecco modestly described the collection as a “mixed bag of images” despite the notoriety of his subjects.
“There’s a picture of Johnny Cash, there’s a picture of Gwen Stefani on her first tour when her first single broke,” Grecco said. “There’s Pamela Anderson doing one of her first photo shoots. There’s my history and there’s a little bit of the history of contemporary Hollywood there.”
Sometimes Grecco employs props or animals to enhance a shot while others, like a shot of Laurence Fishburne, rely simply on the talents of the subject.
“We shot [Fishburne] for 20 Questions for Playboy Magazine,” Grecco said. “They used to have a full-page portrait that went with the feature.”
In the effort to highlight Fishburne’s range and raw talent, Fishburne was initially wearing stage makeup and holding a Kabuki mask to symbolize theater.
“But we have a portrait where he doesn’t have makeup on and it’s just him and he just emotes that sort of intensity and introspectiveness,” Grecco said. “It just tells what a great actor he is.”
Asked for his reaction to his work being part of the identity of a high-end, California steak house, Grecco complimented the framing and the establishment itself.
“They’re framed in a really exceptional, beautiful way and they just in a way read opulence,” Grecco said. “What’s really nice about it is that this dining room in particular is just a gorgeous dining room. That and the prints are situated in such a way…and yeah, I’m very proud of being a part of it.”
When asked about viewing his photographs through the long lens of history, Grecco said he thinks these photographs will be the subject of his next book.
“These pictures have a bit of a vintage nature to them,” Grecco said. “Gallerists tell me, ‘As time goes on, the images get better like a fine wine.’”
Fia Steak
2458 Wilshire Boulevard Santa Monica
424-355-5437
