Venice Arts’ Film and Digital Media Career Pathways Pilot expands
On a warm August morning in the sun-filled studio that houses Venice Arts’ main offices and teaching spaces, proud parents, siblings and faculty members gathered to celebrate the graduates of Venice Arts’ summer Film and Digital Media Career Pathways Fellowship.
Following a groundbreaking partnership with Los Angeles County, the program’s second graduating class members were the first to receive compensation for 160 hours of training and education in visual storytelling, editing and production.
“It’s a huge step forward,” said Lynn Warshafsky, founder and executive director of Venice Arts, referring to the paid learning made possible by the partnership.
Founded in 1993, Venice Arts has been committed to nurturing creativity and opportunities in creative fields for low-income youth for almost three decades.
“We are LA serving and Venice based,” said Warshafsky on the reach of their afterschool programs, mentorship work, and creative career development fellowships like the media arts pilot.
Beginning with a 10-person photography workshop hyper local to Venice, the organization now works with over 450 low-income youth around LA, charging nothing for its programming.
In November 2020, six months into the pandemic, Venice Arts received a request for proposal from the LA Film Office for an LA County service contract. A 2018 motion written by county supervisor, Sheila Keuhl, and City Councilman, Ridley Thomas, proposed funding for a creative career development pilot program, which was a perfect fit for Venice Arts’ mission.
“We have been including elements of creative career development into our curriculum for decades, but we never had the means to scale it up,” Warshafsky said. “We had 10 days to write a 100-page proposal, and we did it.”
With the help of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity, Venice Arts’ proposal was accepted and their new funding put to use immediately.
“We got the contract in December, we launched the first Digital Film and Media Pilot on Feb. 1,” Warshafsky said.
In an entertainment-centric city like LA, opportunities like Venice Arts’ Film and Digital Media Career Pathways Pilot are deeply needed but rare.
“You'd think in LA this would have happened, but it hadn’t,” Warshafsky said.
The pilot is the first investment of its kind in low-income county youth. For participants, Venice Arts spreads the word about its programs with the help of community partners and its own links to LA’s diverse communities.
Open to any low-income youth in the county, the program seeks applications from individuals who show creative promise and commitment to their development at any level of experience and training. No matter what you know about film and digital media, the pilot program covers all the bases and hinges on honing fundamental skills.
Students begin with a soft skills workshop, “to help them identify skills they already have and how they can be applied to their career and goals,” said Venice Arts director of education Julia Villarreal.
Then students turn to basics of production, visual storytelling, camera skills and key concepts like continuity, cover, characterization. Yet, the most valuable experience comes in the active practice that the pilot program offers.
All students write and direct a narrative short with each acting as the Director of Photography for a day. Students cut a documentary from over 10 hours of footage, each edit a commercial, and create three versions of a personal project for YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
The work produced is professional, poignant and moving. One short film, shown at the graduation, profiled a young man struggling to stay in school. When he finds a toy car from his childhood, a simple but apt motif for time passing and one’s yearning for youth, his life as a young man is put into new perspective as is his struggle to survive.
One commercial, also shown at the graduation, was a seamless and richly enticing promotional video for a canned sparkling water. Students leave Venice Art’s pilot program with an impressive selection of tangible skills, but they still face an uphill battle.
A former child actor, Keuhl shared in her virtual comments at the graduation: “I understand how meaningful a life in the creative arts can be but how difficult it can be to get your foot in the door and get your voice heard.”
Perhaps the most difficult part about pursuing a career in the creative arts and entertainment is creating the connections needed to help realize these goals. Having the knowledge is one thing, but being paid to use that knowledge is another.
Amber Bolden, a participant in the first pilot and a Venice Arts after-school program alumnus, was strapped with doubts after graduating college with a film degree.
“How am I going to get myself in the industry?” she said.
To quell questions like these, she enrolled first in a series of talks and masterclasses with industry professionals offered as an introduction to the career pathways pilot at Venice Arts and continued by applying for the Film and Digital media program. She was accepted and fostered the industry relationships she was looking for. Venice Arts helped her secure an internship with production company Team 626, and the rest was history.
“I was an intern for about two weeks, two weeks later I was the executive assistant and now a year later, I'm a program manager,” Bolden said. “I felt that Venice Arts was always looking out for me,” she added, and, for this reason, she has returned as a mentor and teaching assistant for Venice Arts’ Spring and Fall programs.
Eventually, Bolden plans to open a nonprofit in South LA doing, as she put it, “What Venice Arts does.”
Success stories like these, and the many others that seem to be the bread and butter of Venice Arts’ work, bring deep meaning and a sense of fulfillment to the staff at Venice Arts.
“It just warms my heart,” Warshafksy said in reference to the Venice Arts alumni she gets to welcome back as teachers and witness making headway in their creative careers.
For many of the students Venice Arts works with, creative arts are first dismissed as viable career options or worthy extracurricular pursuits. To see students legitimize their artistic dreams is one of the most meaningful parts of the work for Warshafksy. With the attention and support of LA County, she hopes to grow the career pathways pilot program and bring the Venice Arts experience to other determined youth around LA.
For, in the city with the most large-scale entertainment production in the world, there is an equally impressive collection of young artists looking for the opportunity to showcase their talent. Luckily, an expanding Venice Arts provides them with the platform and mentorship they need.
Venice Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.